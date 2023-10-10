Google Pixel Tablet just dropped to lowest price ever for Prime members

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a reliable Android tablet that can also serve as a smart home hub, look no further than the Pixel Tablet.

The slate comes with a bundled Charging Speaker Dock, transforming it into a smart display with a speaker and Nest Hub-like features. The Pixel Tablet is also powerful over and under the hood, with Google’s custom Tensor G2 chip, has a 10.95-inch LCD display, front and rear 8MP cameras, and a 7,020mAh battery.

Google launched the Pixel Tablet not so long ago at a price of $499 for the 128GB version with a Charging Speaker Dock. That model is now getting discounted by $90 during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, bringing its price down to $409.

The Pixel Tablet is also available with 256GB storage, and the variant usually sells for $599. It is also now down $90 and will be available for $509.

There are many other deals on offer during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. If you want to make the most of the two-day sale event, you can sign up for a 30-day free Prime membership now.

