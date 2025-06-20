Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) deal: We've never seen it this cheap!

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

As Android fans, the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) is obviously one of our favorite wireless chargers. It doesn’t often go on sale, and the lowest we’ve seen it go for was $53.93 back in 2022! Today, it’s on sale for just $43.99, making this a record-low price. Get the Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen for just $43.99 ($35.01 off)

This offer is available from eBay, but the seller is actually Best Buy. This gives us a level of confidence, as it is not just a random online seller.

The Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) is an excellent wireless charger, especially if you use a Pixel smartphone with it. It can charge Pixel devices at up to 23W, but those speeds don’t work with all devices.

For example, you can charge a Pixel 9 Pro XL at 23W, but the Pixel 9 Pro speeds are reduced to 21W, and the Pixel 9 can juice up at 15W. For non-Pixel phones, the maximum charging speed is 15W. It’s not the fastest charger out there, but it is pretty speedy, especially with compatible Pixel devices.

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The integrated fan makes it more efficient, as it keeps your device cool while charging. This means charging will throttle less, as phones usually slow down charging when they get too hot, and wireless charging produces a lot of heat. Additionally, batteries get slowly damaged with heat, so keeping the phone cooler will extend the battery’s overall life.

I also happen to love its clean, minimalist design. Not to mention the fact that it doubles as a stand, offering easy access to your apps and content even while charging. It’s great for desks, side tables, and so on.

This is a really nice deal if you want to catch Google’s best wireless charger. Make sure to act quickly, though, as this is a record-low price on a product that seems to be going away soon. Google doesn’t even have it in stock anymore, so chances are retailers are getting rid of extra units.