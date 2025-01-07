This is how long your Pixel's battery should last, as per Google

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Several Android OEMs now offer long-term software support for their devices, promising to deliver platform upgrades and security patches for up to seven years. While that may sound great, there’s no guarantee that your Android phone will last long enough to reap these benefits. Its lithium-ion battery will most likely degrade well before the software update window expires, forcing you to switch to a newer model or opt for a battery replacement. If you’re open to the latter to keep your old phone chugging along, Google has shared a support document to help you figure out how long your Pixel’s battery will last before you should get a replacement.

Google says your Pixel’s lithium-ion battery is “designed to keep at least 80% of its initial capacity up to a certain number of charge cycles.” Batteries on the Pixel 8a and newer models are rated for around 1,000 charge cycles (via 9to5Google), while the Pixel 3 and later (including the Pixel Fold) are rated for about 800 charge cycles. This cycle count is calculated based on the number of times your phone’s battery has completed a full discharge and recharge. It includes partial discharges, so recharging your phone from 50% to 100% counts as 0.5 cycles.

Given that the average user charges their phone at least once daily, you can expect your Pixel’s battery to hold at least 80% of the initial capacity for a little over three years. Once you cross that mark, you’ll likely notice a significant decrease in daily runtime, and you should consider getting a battery replacement if you want to continue using it without suffering from battery anxiety.

Google makes it easy to check the current cycle count on Pixel devices, helping users determine when a battery replacement may be necessary. On Pixel 8a and newer models, you can check the cycle count by navigating to the Battery information option in the About phone section of the device settings.

If you’d like to prolong the lifespan of your Pixel’s battery, Google recommends charging it in a cool ambient environment, limiting exposure to direct sunlight and external heat sources, and using the Adaptive Charging feature. Additionally, you can use the Charging optimization feature to limit charging to 80% on Pixel 6a and newer models, which is proven to extend the battery’s lifespan.

