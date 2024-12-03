Google Pixel phones can now tell you exactly how hot they are

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has brought live device temperature measurements to its Pixel phones.

The feature is available after updating the Pixel Troubleshooting service.

It looks like the option is available on the Pixel 6 and newer.

Google Pixel users typically need to install a third-party app to view their phone’s temperature. Fortunately, Google is now pushing out an updated Pixel Troubleshooting app that offers live device temperature readings.

9to5Google spotted live device temperature measurements following an update to the Pixel Troubleshooting service (version 1.0.693922709). We weren’t able to see this app update via the Play Store, but we were able to sideload it and immediately saw the device temperature option. The feature can be found by tapping Settings > Battery > Battery diagnostics > Phone is very warm.

The outlet reports that the feature is available on the Pixel 6 and newer, with the exception of the Pixel Tablet. After sideloading the app, we can confirm that it is available on the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

In any event, we’re glad to see native device temperature measurements on Pixel phones, as Google’s devices lacked an easy way to view temperature readings in the first place. This addition is especially important for Pixel devices given their reputation for running hot.

The new feature also comes after our own Pixel testing revealed that the Pixel 9 series still runs hotter than its predecessors. However, our testing also found that the Pixel 9 Pro XL offered improved stability in stress tests. Here’s hoping the device temperature feature isn’t needed with the Pixel 10 series.

