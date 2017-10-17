The Google Pixels have had several problems since updating to Android Oreo. While recent Bluetooth problems seem to be behind them thanks to the October security patch, another issue is now present on the handsets.

Some Pixel owners have reported that they have stopped receiving text messages since upgrading their device to Android Oreo. Apparently, outgoing messages are still being sent and only incoming messages have been affected.

The news arrives from the Google Product forums (via Android Police) in a thread that was started in September by a Pixel XL owner on Verizon. Since then, more and more Pixel owners have commented to state that they have similar issues, but the circumstances under which the issue occurs remain unclear.

Google Community Manager Orrin supplied the following comment yesterday:

Thanks for all of the reports. The team is aware of this issue and working towards a fix. Some of you have mentioned that rebooting or factory resetting the device resolved the issue. Definitely try to reboot, and if you do factory reset, make sure all of your data/info is backed up.

Similarly, Samsung Galaxy S8 users have also recently mentioned missing text messages on their handsets — though, in that case, they aren’t yet up and running with Android Oreo.

Hopefully, this issue doesn’t stretch over to the Google Pixel 2 devices being released in two days time.