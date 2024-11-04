Google Pixel had an almost unbelievable month, according to market share data

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority Pixel 9 official case

TL;DR New data claims that the Pixel’s market share in the US has jumped up greatly.

It suggests that the market share is about three times higher now than it was just a couple of months ago.

It also suggests Apple’s stranglehold on the market has decreased.

Google launched the Pixel 9 series not all that long ago. If new data is to be believed, the company’s latest flagship may have helped Google cut into Samsung’s and Apple’s hold over the US market.

First spotted by 9to5Google, stat site Statcounter released new data on mobile market share in North America. As you would expect, Apple and Samsung lead the way with 51.2% and 23.7%, respectively. However, the interesting nugget here is Google’s big percentage jump since September.

Back in 2023, Google managed to claim about 4.6% of the US market share, a steady increase from the 3.6% it held the year prior. According to Statcounter’s data, this market share increased threefold between September and October, bringing the total to around 12.9%. That would be almost half of Samsung’s purported market share. It also seems as if Google may have eaten into Apple’s share given its almost 4% downturn.

Before getting too excited about Google potentially shaking up the Samsung/Apple duopoly, it’s important to point out that this data does not come from direct sales or user data. Statcounter explains on its FAQ page that it uses tracking code “installed on more than 1.5 million sites globally” to gather the data. This means the information may not be as accurate as we’d like. However, given how large the sample size is, it is likely these findings are at least mostly accurate.

Whether or not the 12.9% is fully accurate, it still shows that Google has had impressive growth in the space in the course of just a month. It will be interesting to see if Google will be able to keep the moment up in 2025 with the Pixel expected to switch from Samsung over to TSMC for the Tensor G5.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments