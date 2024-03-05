Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Pixel devices get March 2024 Android security update with the new Feature Drop
- The March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop includes Android security patch level 2024-03-05 for Google Pixel devices, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.
- Google is also rolling out the March 2024 security patches to the Pixel Watch, but the security bulletin is strangely devoid of details.
- The March 2024 Android Security Patch will also roll out to supported non-Pixel devices per the phone maker’s update policy.
Google has just begun rolling out the March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, and included with it comes the March 2024 Android security patches. These patches are critical in ensuring that your device remains in its most secure state, and we generally recommend updating to the latest available security patches.
The March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop includes security patch level 2024-03-05, which consists of all security patches before that date. The Android-wide March 1 security bulletin includes resolutions for 13 issues, while the March 5 patch includes resolutions for 25 issues. Google also runs a special security bulletin for Pixel devices, which details many additional security fixes. There are a bunch of critical fixes, but Google has not shared more details on the vulnerabilities.
These are the devices that are getting the AP1A.240305.019.A1 update, which includes the 2024-03-05 security patch level:
- Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
- Pixel 7a
- Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
- Pixel 6a
- Pixel 5a (5G)
Additionally, the Pixel Watch is also getting the TWD9.240205.001.A3 software update, which includes security patches for Pixel Watch users. Surprisingly, the March 2024 security bulletin for the Pixel Watch is empty and lacks details on any vulnerabilities addressed with the update.
Non-Pixel users will also get the March 2024 Android security patches, depending on your OEM’s phone update policies. Manufacturers like Samsung are very quick to roll out security patches for their portfolio, so stay tuned for an update reaching your supported phone.