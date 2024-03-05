Google Pixel devices get March 2024 Android security update with the new Feature Drop

Google has just begun rolling out the March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop , and included with it comes the March 2024 Android security patches. These patches are critical in ensuring that your device remains in its most secure state, and we generally recommend updating to the latest available security patches.

The March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop includes security patch level 2024-03-05, which consists of all security patches before that date. The Android-wide March 1 security bulletin includes resolutions for 13 issues, while the March 5 patch includes resolutions for 25 issues. Google also runs a special security bulletin for Pixel devices , which details many additional security fixes. There are a bunch of critical fixes, but Google has not shared more details on the vulnerabilities.

These are the devices that are getting the AP1A.240305.019.A1 update, which includes the 2024-03-05 security patch level:

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 5a (5G)

Additionally, the Pixel Watch is also getting the TWD9.240205.001.A3 software update, which includes security patches for Pixel Watch users. Surprisingly, the March 2024 security bulletin for the Pixel Watch is empty and lacks details on any vulnerabilities addressed with the update.