The Google Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open are even cheaper than yesterday!

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is still going full steam, but today is its last day. We thought we had already seen the hottest deals yesterday, but a couple of deals got even better today. The Google Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open were both almost $1,200 yesterday, but today the prices have gone down even lower, down to nearly $1,140. Buy the Google Pixel Fold for just $1,139.05 Buy the OnePlus Open for just $1,139.99

Both of these offers are available from Amazon. As mentioned above, they are part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, which runs from October 8 to 9. This means today is the last day! That said, it’s important to keep in mind this event is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You can learn more about pricing and sign up for Prime here. By the way, new members get a 30-day free trial!

Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel Fold Google enters the fold Google is hitting the foldables market in style with the Google Pixel Fold. The pricey book-style phone brings Google's elite photography smarts to the folding form factor, plus the Tensor G2 chip, an IPX8 rating for water resistance, and a huge 7.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz internal display. See price at Amazon Save $659.95 Prime Big Deal

The Google Pixel Fold is a previous-generation device, now that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is out. That said, the newer handset is nowhere close to $1,139.05, and the Google Pixel Fold is still a great foldable smartphone in 2024.

You’ll get a very nice design and build, featuring an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus in the back and front. When folded open, you’ll be presented with the large 7.6-inch internal screen, which has a 2,208 x 1,840 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. And when you don’t need that larger screen, you can use the 5.8-inch outer screen.

The performance is pretty awesome, too. It has a Google Tensor G2 processor and 12 GB of RAM. The chip gets warmer than we would like, but it performs well and you should have no issues in that department. And if you worry about longevity, the update promise commits to three years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches. This means it should get up to Android 16! And since it’s a Pixel, you also get access to many Pixel-exclusive features.

OnePlus Open OnePlus Open A debut foldable phone with great hardware The OnePlus Open brings what might be the best hardware on a foldable phone and enough clever software tricks to turn heads. It pairs top-end internals with some of OPPO's careful trial-and-error to create a debut foldable phone that hardly feels like a first attempt. Add in a competitive asking price, and the OnePlus Open just might give other foldables a run for their money. See price at Amazon Save $560.00 Prime Big Deal!

The OnePlus Open was a fantastic device at launch, and we considered it a top contender, going against big players like Google and Samsung gracefully. It’s still a great device now, especially at this lower price point.

OnePlus did really well in the design and build quality department. It looks and feels gorgeous, and it’s a great option if you like phones that look a bit more unique than the competition. It also performs very well, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 16GB of RAM. The internal screen is also a bit larger at 7.82 inches, and it has a sharper 2,440 x 2,268 resolution, along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

There were a couple of things that made the OnePlus Open really stand out: the camera system and battery life. Back then, most foldable smartphones did pretty badly in these departments. The camera system on the OnePlus Open was actually pretty decent. During our OnePlus Open review, we managed to get six hours of screen-on time. As an added plus, it supports really fast charging at 67W. Want in on these deals? Remember that Amazon Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight! Go get them while you can.

If you’re not convinced by these, take a look at our list of the best foldable smartphones. There are some great alternatives in there.

