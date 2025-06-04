Get a Google Pixel Fold for a mere $500!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is fantastic, but not everyone needs the latest and greatest, especially when the retail price is a whopping $1,799. It’s on sale right now, but it’s still $1,499! I don’t feel very good about spending that much on a phone, but $500? That sounds more like it. The previous-generation Google Pixel Fold is just $499.99 on Woot!, and it is still a pretty awesome phone! Buy the Google Pixel Fold for just $499.99 ($1,299.01 off)

This offer is available from Woot!. You have to keep in mind that this is a refurbished device, but the deals website mentions that these units are in A+ condition. They are “sourced from a returns program” and have been very lightly used. They are inspected and in perfect working condition. You’ll even get a 12-month warranty! There is a limit of three units per customer.

Google Pixel Fold (Refurbished) Google Pixel Fold (Refurbished) Google enters the fold Google is hitting the foldables market in style with the Google Pixel Fold. The pricey book-style phone brings Google's elite photography smarts to the folding form factor, plus the Tensor G2 chip, an IPX8 rating for water resistance, and a huge 7.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz internal display. See price at Woot! Save $1,299.01

If you can get past the fact that these are refurbished, you are in for a really nice deal. Before the Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched, the Google Pixel Fold was among the best foldable phones.

While there is a newer model now, that is all that’s changed! The Google Pixel Fold is still a nice foldable handset. It looks and feels great, offering an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus construction. Of course, the highlight here is that large internal display, which measures 7.6 inches. This is an OLED panel with a 2,208 x 1,840 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. And if you don’t feel like unfolding the phone all the time, you can use the external display, which measures 5.8 inches. It has a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pixel Fold

While it is older, the performance is still pretty good, thanks to the Google Tensor G2 and 12GB of RAM packed inside. The one downside is that it only has a three-year update promise, so it should get up to Android 16. That said, that still gives it a couple of years of life or so. Not to mention, it did get a security update promise of five years, which means it will stay secure for much longer.

Because it is a Pixel, you’ll get a clean UI and some really nice Pixel-exclusive features. It also has a decent camera system, and during our tests, we were able to easily get about a full day of battery life on a full charge.

This is a really affordable way to get into the foldable smartphone game. So make sure to sign up for the offer while you can! I am honestly considering it, too.