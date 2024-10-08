The Google Pixel Fold reaches a new all-time low thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

There’s no denying foldable smartphones have that cool factor, and they can also make you much more productive, thanks to the added screen real estate. These things are usually way too expensive, though! Most of the good ones get way too close to the $2,000 mark. If you’re looking to save as much as possible, Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is bringing you a great deal on the Google Pixel Fold, reducing the price by $600. This slashes the price down to $1,199. While this may still sound like a bit too much, it is a fantastic deal, considering the retail price is $1,799. Buy the Google Pixel Fold for $1,199

This Google Pixel Fold offer is available from Amazon, and it’s part of the Prime Big Deal Days event, which runs October 8-9. You must keep in mind these deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers. You can click here to learn more about pricing and sign up for Amazon Prime. By the way, new subscribers get a 30-day free trial, so you might want to take advantage of these deals by signing up, even if for only a month.

Google Pixel Fold Google Pixel Fold Google enters the fold Google is hitting the foldables market in style with the Google Pixel Fold. The pricey book-style phone brings Google's elite photography smarts to the folding form factor, plus the Tensor G2 chip, an IPX8 rating for water resistance, and a huge 7.6-inch AMOLED 120Hz internal display. See price at Amazon Save $600.00 Prime Big Deal

One thing to keep in mind is that the Google Pixel Fold is technically a previous-generation device, now that the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is out. You definitely won’t get the new one for $1,199, though, and the Google Pixel Fold is still a very nice device.

The Pixel Fold offers a very nice, streamlined design that looks and feels great. It features an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus in the front and back. Of course, the star of the show is the gorgeous internal display, which measures 7.6 inches and has a 2,208 x 1,840 resolution, along with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also an external 5.8-inch Full HD+ display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate, for those times when you don’t need a huge screen.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Performance won’t be lacking, either, considering the Pixel Fold carries a Tensor G2 processor and 12GB of RAM. This chip may get a bit warmer than we would prefer, but it performs well. You’ll get three years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches. This means it should get up to Android 16, so it has some good life in it. And since it’s a Pixel, the UI is super clean, and you get access to those cool Pixel-exclusive features.

Want in on the foldable smartphone game? This is the most affordable way to get one. Just keep in mind that this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event only lasts until tomorrow, October 9. Make sure to get yours quickly!

