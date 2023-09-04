New Pixel Buds Pro colors could be coming to Pixel fall launch

Lily Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR Google will reportedly offer two new Pixel Buds Pro colors at its Pixel launch event.

These are said to be Porcelain and Sky Blue.

Google launched the Pixel Buds Pro back in May last year, earning a spot on our list of the best true wireless earbuds. So you might be thinking that the company is due for a follow-up product, but it sounds like we could get more of the same at the Pixel launch event on October 4.

Leaker Paras Guglani claimed on X that Google will reveal two new color schemes for the Pixel Buds Pro next month. More specifically, these colors are said to be Porcelain and Sky Blue. These options join the original Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass options.

Guglani has a mixed track record when it comes to leaks, so you should take this leak with a generous pinch of salt. Nevertheless, you might not want to get your hopes high if you were looking forward to the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

In saying so, we thought there was room for improvement with the original model in our Pixel Buds Pro review. Some of the more notable complaints we had included the lack of aptX support, disappointing mic quality in noisy environments, and a loose fit. So we hope Google offers an updated model in 2024.

