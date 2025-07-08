Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Deal alert: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop to $169.99 in rare saving opportunity
41 minutes ago
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 are part of this year’s Prime Day deals on Amazon, offering significant savings for those in search of high-quality wireless earbuds with advanced features.
You can score the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at a discounted price of $169.99, down from the normal price of $229. That’s a 26% discount relative to the recommended retail price and the lowest price we’ve ever tracked them at since launch. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your earbuds, this deal is a standout opportunity.
These true wireless earbuds come with active noise cancelation (ANC) and are available in a stylish Hazel color. They’re designed to be more comfortable than the previous model, as they are 27% smaller and 24% lighter. Equipped with 11mm drivers and Google’s Tensor A1 chip, they deliver rich, balanced sound with powerful bass. The improved ANC effectively reduces ambient noise, ensuring an immersive listening experience.
Battery life is another highlight, providing up to eight hours with ANC on and up to 12 hours without it, with an additional 30 hours from the charging case. Integration with Google’s ecosystem allows for hands-free Gemini AI support, enabling seamless connectivity with Android devices.
Remember, these deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. If you aren’t a member yet, consider taking advantage of the 30-day free trial to ensure you don’t miss out on these savings.