Deal alert: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop to $169.99 in rare saving opportunity

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

You can score the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at a discounted price of $169.99, down from the normal price of $229. That’s a 26% discount relative to the recommended retail price and the lowest price we’ve ever tracked them at since launch. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your earbuds, this deal is a standout opportunity.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Wingtips and better battery life With an extreme focus on their size and shape, Google's next-gen earbuds are smaller, lighter, and better shaped to fit more ears and stay in them thanks to newly added wingtips. A new Tensor A1 chipset and 11mm driver promise better sound quality, better performance, and longer battery life. The key feature of the Pixel Buds 2 Pro is Gemini support. Gemini Live enables natural conversation with the AI model. See price at Amazon Save $59.01 Prime Deal

These true wireless earbuds come with active noise cancelation (ANC) and are available in a stylish Hazel color. They’re designed to be more comfortable than the previous model, as they are 27% smaller and 24% lighter. Equipped with 11mm drivers and Google’s Tensor A1 chip, they deliver rich, balanced sound with powerful bass. The improved ANC effectively reduces ambient noise, ensuring an immersive listening experience.

Battery life is another highlight, providing up to eight hours with ANC on and up to 12 hours without it, with an additional 30 hours from the charging case. Integration with Google’s ecosystem allows for hands-free Gemini AI support, enabling seamless connectivity with Android devices.

Remember, these deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. If you aren’t a member yet, consider taking advantage of the 30-day free trial to ensure you don’t miss out on these savings.