Google is bringing the Pixel Buds Pro 2 to loads more countries

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in far more markets than the first-generation Pixel Buds Pro.

The new earbuds are launching in 32 markets compared to the original model’s 22 markets.

Google announced the Pixel Buds Pro 2 alongside the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3 yesterday. These earbuds have a smaller and lighter design along with several other perks, and they’ll be available in far more countries than the original Pro model.

9to5Google noticed that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is launching in 32 markets, and we were indeed able to verify these locales. Check out the list below.

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Hungary

India

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Latvia Lithuania

Malaysia

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

UK

US

This is a major expansion compared to the first-generation Pixel Buds Pro, which initially launched in 17 markets and then expanded to 22 locales. Most of the new countries are in Europe (e.g. Estonia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia), although we also see additions like India and Malaysia.

This is encouraging news nonetheless, and we hope Google continues to expand the availability of its products (particularly its Pixel phones) as this has been one of the company’s weaknesses compared to big-name rivals like Apple and Samsung.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Gemini enabled • Improved size and shape • Tuned performance MSRP: $229.00 Wingtips and better battery life With an extreme focus on their size and shape, Google's next-gen earbuds are smaller, lighter, and better shaped to fit more ears and stay in them thanks to newly added wingtips. A new Tensor A1 chipset and 11mm driver promise better sound quality, better performance, and longer battery life. The key feature of the Pixel Buds 2 Pro is Gemini support. Gemini Live enables natural conversation with the AI model. See price at Amazon Save $28.00 Limited Time Deal! See price at Amazon See price at Google Store

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments