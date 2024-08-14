Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google is bringing the Pixel Buds Pro 2 to loads more countries
- The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in far more markets than the first-generation Pixel Buds Pro.
- The new earbuds are launching in 32 markets compared to the original model’s 22 markets.
Google announced the Pixel Buds Pro 2 alongside the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3 yesterday. These earbuds have a smaller and lighter design along with several other perks, and they’ll be available in far more countries than the original Pro model.
9to5Google noticed that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is launching in 32 markets, and we were indeed able to verify these locales. Check out the list below.
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Canada
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hungary
- India
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Malaysia
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- UK
- US
This is a major expansion compared to the first-generation Pixel Buds Pro, which initially launched in 17 markets and then expanded to 22 locales. Most of the new countries are in Europe (e.g. Estonia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia), although we also see additions like India and Malaysia.
This is encouraging news nonetheless, and we hope Google continues to expand the availability of its products (particularly its Pixel phones) as this has been one of the company’s weaknesses compared to big-name rivals like Apple and Samsung.