Deal: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 get their first discount, and it's a nice one!

The battle between earbuds has never been fiercer, and while competition is booming, a few factors set the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 apart. However, great features and capabilities come at a price, and these aren’t cheap. Since they’re new, we also haven’t seen them on sale until today. Google is kicking off Black Friday with early deals, and you can save $50 on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, bringing the price down to $179. Buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for just $179

While this deal is offered directly from the Google Store, the discounted price is also available from Amazon and Best Buy. We’re linking to Amazon for convenience, as we know most of you already use this page regularly. Regardless of where you buy the earbuds, the price is the same for all color versions available: Hazel, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen. Google also mentions these early Black Friday deals end in four days, so you might want to act quickly.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Wingtips and better battery life With an extreme focus on their size and shape, Google's next-gen earbuds are smaller, lighter, and better shaped to fit more ears and stay in them thanks to newly added wingtips. A new Tensor A1 chipset and 11mm driver promise better sound quality, better performance, and longer battery life. The key feature of the Pixel Buds 2 Pro is Gemini support. Gemini Live enables natural conversation with the AI model. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Early Black Friday!

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the search giant’s premium wireless earbuds. As such, they are best used with Google’s own Android platform, and there are some things you get with these that other current wireless earbuds won’t provide. For starters, these are the first earbuds that come with Gemini Live support, which is so good it’s kind of scary. This feature allows you to interact with Gemini in free-flowing conversations. You can even interrupt Gemini or ask for clarification. It’s much like talking to another person, and you can even change the voice. And if you have a Pixel phone, these will even support special features like Clear Calling and Spatial Audio with head tracking.

Cool features aside, these are actually pretty nice earbuds. The audio quality is very good, and ANC is decent. Our sister site, Sound Guys, ran its specialized tests and found they can block about 79% of external sound. It’s not exceptional, but it’s very good!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel Buds Pro 2, in ear

The case’s design is minimalist and clean, as any Pixel accessory should be. Google decided to throw in a bit of fun here, though, adding a variety of fun earbud colors to choose from. The look is very nicely balanced, and you only really see fancy colors when you open the case or wear the earbuds. Talking about the design, the included stabilizers and new shape do wonders. These fit much better than previous Pixel Buds models. They fit snugly and don’t feel like they will ever fall off on their own.

We also loved the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2’s battery life. The Sound Guys standardized tests yielded nearly eight hours with ANC enabled. That’s without counting the extra charge in the case!

Again, this is a record-low price, a first discount, and Google has already assured us the deal ends in four days. You might want to act quickly, or you’ll have to wait for the price to drop again. Likely closer to Black Friday.

