Record-low price alert: Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 now just $169

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is upon us, with its plethora of tech deals. Audiophiles should definitely check out the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. Available for just $169.99, that’s a whopping 26% off the $229 retail price. This reduction makes this an all-time low price. Buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for only $169.99 (26% off)

Let’s talk about what makes the Pixel Buds Pro 2 stand out. They pack a punch with Google’s Tensor A1 chip, offering significantly improved active noise cancelation and low-latency audio processing. These earbuds aim to immerse you in sound while enhancing call clarity with Clear Calling. The design is also notably improved. The earbuds are made smaller, lighter, and more comfortable by utilizing data from 45 million ear scans, ensuring a snug fit you can adjust with a simple twist.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Wingtips and better battery life With an extreme focus on their size and shape, Google's next-gen earbuds are smaller, lighter, and better shaped to fit more ears and stay in them thanks to newly added wingtips. A new Tensor A1 chipset and 11mm driver promise better sound quality, better performance, and longer battery life. The key feature of the Pixel Buds 2 Pro is Gemini support. Gemini Live enables natural conversation with the AI model. See price at Amazon Save $60.00 Prime Deal

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 don’t just sound great; they keep the tunes going for hours. Based on our tests, you will get about nine hours with noise cancellation active, plus the case boosts the total potential battery life to 30 hours. A quick 15-minute charge can give you about three extra hours of listening, which will be great for those times you need to rush out the door.

Don’t miss out on new updates like Adaptive Audio and the AI-powered Gemini Live, which will enhance your interaction with the buds.

If you’re not a Prime member yet, remember to sign up to take advantage of this offer. You can try it free for 30-day free trial and enjoy all the exclusive deals and perks during this sales event.

