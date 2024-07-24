Save 30% on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Lil Katz / Android Authority

Finding the right true wireless earbuds is no easy feat. There is a sea of options, and it seems the decision gets even more complicated when you are on a budget. If you’re looking for a pretty nice set of earbuds at a discount, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are currently just $69. That’s a 30% discount on the original price. Get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for just $69

This deal is available from Amazon, and is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means it shouldn’t be long before the Google Pixel Buds A-Series go back to their regular pricing.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Google Pixel Buds A-Series The core features of the Pixel Buds Pro at a lower price If you like the Pixel Buds line but think they are too pricey, the Pixel Buds A-Series should be on your radar. They have the core features you need at a price you'll love. See price at Amazon Save $30.00 Limited Time Deal!

At just $69, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series offer a great proposition. You get some really cool features you otherwise wouldn’t often find in cheaper headphones. These include a pretty nice and comfortable design, great touch controls, EQ customization, and even spatial audio with supported Pixel smartphones. This model also comes with an IPX4 rating, making it at least a bit resistant to liquids. Battery life is a bit over five hours, but the case provides another 19 hours of charge.

These are likely the best earbuds to get if you want to step into the world of true wireless earbuds with more smart features and functionality. This deal might not last too long, so you should probably get your pair before the price goes back to normal.

If you want other options, we also have a list of the best wireless earbuds. Those are all more expensive, though. For more affordable alternatives, our sister site, Sound Guys, has a list of the best cheap ANC earbuds.

You might like

Comments