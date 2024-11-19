These are the Pixel phones that will get Android 16 DP1, and there are two surprises

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR The first developer preview build of Android 16 is here for Google’s Pixel devices.

Android 16 DP1 is rolling out to the Pixel 6 and newer models, which is surprising considering Android 15 was the final commitment from Google for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The stable version is going to launch about three months earlier than usual.

Google has released the first Developer Preview of its next major Android platform upgrade — Android 16. The Android 16 Developer Preview 1 update is available for Google’s Pixel devices, and if you’re interested in getting an early look, here are all the models that will receive the update.

Pixel devices eligible for the Android 16 DP1 update As per Google’s support documentation, Pixel 6a and newer models were the only ones eligible for the Android 16 update. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were guaranteed Android version updates “until at least” October 2024, making Android 15 the last likely platform upgrade for the devices. However, Google has extended support for the Pixel 6 series and has confirmed that Android 16 DP1 will be available for the following Pixel phones:

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9 series

Pixel 8 series

Pixel 8a

Pixel Fold Pixel 7a

Pixel 7 series

Pixel 6a

Pixel 6 series

Along with these Pixel phones, Android 16 DP1 will also be available on the Pixel Tablet, bringing the total number of supported devices to 15. If you own one of these devices, you can now get a preview of Android 16. However, we advise against installing the Android 16 DP1 update if you have no prior experience with pre-release software or use your Pixel as your primary phone.

You won’t need to wait too long to experience the new release, even if you decide against installing the Developer Preview build. Google has confirmed it plans to roll out the stable Android 16 update a few months earlier than usual. The company says it will release the update “a quarter earlier (Q2 rather than Q3 in prior years) to better align with the schedule of device launches across our ecosystem, so more devices can get the major release of Android sooner.” For more information on the Android 16 rollout timeline, check the link!

