Today I learned this cool Pixel trick and wanted to share it with you

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel phones have a default flashlight brightness of 50%, and unlike many Android devices, they lack a built-in way to adjust brightness directly from Quick Settings.

Users can increase the flashlight brightness to 100% by using Google’s Magnifier app.

Alternatively, third-party apps are available that allow Pixel phone users to adjust flashlight brightness.

Samsung and many other Android phones let you adjust the brightness levels of the flashlight from the same place where you turn on the torch. But I’ve always felt a lack of this feature on Pixel phones. When you swipe down to access the Quick Settings menu on a Pixel phone, you can turn the flashlight on and off; there’s no way to adjust its intensity.

Google sets the default flashlight brightness on Pixel phones to 50%, but I recently discovered a trick to boost it to 100% without relying on third-party apps. I might be late to the game, but it’s likely that many Pixel users are unaware of this, just like I was.

Until Google provides a more intuitive and straightforward method for adjusting flashlight brightness on Pixel phones, a handy Google app can help. If you’re not already familiar with the Magnifier app, it’s packed with features, particularly for Pixel users, offering a range of functionalities that can enhance your experience.

I’m not going to go into everything Magnifier can do on a Pixel, but I’ll tell you how to get the flashlight on your phone to light all the way up. It’s pretty simple, really. Once you download the Magnifier app on your phone, you can follow the steps below to increase the flashlight level on your Pixel phone fully.

Find the flashlight icon in the Magnifier app on the right of the screen.

Tap the flashlight on.

Use the slider to increase its brightness level to 100%. When you turn on the flashlight for the first time in Magnifier, it comes on at its dimmest setting for discreet use. But being able to go to max brightness through the slider is really helpful when you need to hunt for something in dark corners or low-light situations.

The app also lets you take a picture of something in the dark with the flashlight switched on. Once you snap the picture, Magnifier will automatically create a clearer one.

If you don’t want to use Magnifier, there are also some third-party apps that let you control the brightness level of the flashlight on Pixel phones.

You might like

Comments