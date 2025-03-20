Pixel 9a vs Pixel 7a: Here's why I would upgrade

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Pixel 7a was one of the first A series devices to establish itself as a serious competitor to other mid-range devices, but a lot has changed in the past two years. The latest Pixel 9a has a range of updates that might not be groundbreaking, but I think they’re enough to seriously consider an upgrade.

We still need to test and review the Pixel 9a before we can make any definitive conclusions, but on paper, It looks like an excellent device. If you still have a Google Pixel 7a and are tempted by the Pixel 9a, here’s why I would take the plunge and upgrade now.

Big upgrades where it counts most

The main reason I would upgrade from the Pixel 7a to the Pixel 9a is, without a doubt, battery life. The Pixel 7a has a measly 4,385mAh battery. Despite Google’s assurances of 24 hours of battery life, the phone never consistently made it through a full day without needing a top-up before bedtime during our testing period.

In contrast, the Pixel 9a has been specifically designed to pack a larger battery, which now hits 5,100mAh. That’s more than any Pixel phone, including the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and it’s prompted Google to up its promise from 24+ hours of battery life to 30+ hours on a single charge. We’ll test those claims once we get our hands on the device, but even making it through a full day would be a transformative change.

Another big upgrade is the screen. While I think the 6.1-inch 90hz OLED display is still more than serviceable in 2025, the Pixel 9a kicks things up to a 6.3-inch 120hz pOLED display. The larger, faster, and brighter panel brings the A series to near parity with many flagship displays, and take it from me: once you experience a top-notch display, it’s hard to go back.

The battery life, screen, and improved performance make the Pixel 9a a great upgrade.

Powering that new screen is Google’s top-of-the-line chip, the Tensor G4. This is the current flagship chip, and the same silicon found in the Pixel 9 Pro series. In addition to being more powerful, it’s also more efficient than the Tensor G2 found in the Pixel 7a, which we found to run hot.

In terms of cameras, the upgrades are more subtle. On paper, you might expect the 64MP main shooter on the Pixel 7a to be better than the 48MP sensor on the Pixel 9a, but as we’ve seen for years, megapixels don’t tell the full story. The Pixel 9a’s new shooter has Macro Focus for up close and personal shots, and the wider aperture should allow for better light capture and a shallower depth of field. The 13MP ultrawide and selfie cameras appear to be the same on both devices, but the improved image processing on the Tensor G4 might make a difference there, too. We’ll put the new lenses through the ringer in our testing, but the Pixel 9a should perform better, despite having fewer megapixels.

Clearly, the Pixel 9a is the superior phone. We still need to complete our testing, but it’s looking like the best mid-range handset Google has ever released.

Why you might want to hold off

If you already have a Google Pixel 7a, there are some reasons why you might want to hold off on upgrading to the Pixel 9a. The phone is only two years old, after all, so you’ve still got three more years of updates before it falls off on the software side. The Pixel 9a comes with seven years of updates, but there’s still plenty of time on the clock for both.

But that brings up an interesting point: both devices have long update commitments from Google, but they also both only have 8GB of RAM. With new software features and more demanding apps launching every year, I don’t think 8GB will cut it a few years down the line.

For a more future-proof device, you’ll need to upgrade to something with a bit more power, like the flagship Pixel 9 Pro, which has twice as much at 16GB of RAM. Alternatively, you could just wait a few more years until the A series adds an option with more RAM. If the Pixel 7a is still serving you well today, it will surely last for at least another year or two.

The Pixel 7a can last a few more years, long enough to save for an even bigger upgrade.

The other reason to hold off is that many of the features coming to new Pixel phones will also land on old Pixel phones. For example, the latest March Pixel drop brought Gemini Live to all devices newer than the Pixel 6, which includes the Pixel 7a. Some features are exclusive to the flagship series, but those won’t come to the Pixel 9a either, so you’re missing out either way.

In other words, until there’s a significant hardware upgrade, I don’t think you’ll feel any major FOMO.

Which phone should you buy?

Google Pixel 9a: Starts at $499

Google Pixel 7a: Launched at $499 For new buyers, the Pixel 9a is clearly the better buy. The simple fact that it has a true all-day battery is enough to change my opinion, but there’s more to it than that. The display, chipset, and commitment to updates are on par with what we see from most flagship phones, which can’t be said about the aging Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 7a is still a good phone, but the Pixel 9a takes the cake.

Still, the Pixel 7a is no slouch and should comfortably last a few more years. If that’s all you’re looking for and you find a great deal, it might be a better choice for you. After all, saving that money today may help you buy an even better phone in a year or two.

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 9a: Should you upgrade? Buy the Pixel 9a of you want all-day battery life, a better screen, and seven years of software support.

Keep the Pixel 7a if you can wait another year or two for a bigger upgrade and don't need a new smartphone right now.

