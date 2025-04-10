The Pixel 9a is finally available in the US, but not all colors are equal

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 9a is now available for purchase in the US.

The phone has two storage variants, but all colors are not available for both versions.

Google has finally launched the Pixel 9a in the US, following a delay caused by a component quality issue. The phone starts at $499 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB version priced at $599. Buyers can choose from a variety of colors: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (off-white), Iris (light purple), and the standout shade, Peony (pink).

However, now that the mid-range Pixel is officially on sale, there’s a catch when it comes to color options. If you’re eyeing the Pixel 9a in Peony or Porcelain, you’re limited to the 128GB storage model. These color variants are not available with the 256GB option. If you need the extra storage, your choices are restricted to Iris or Obsidian.

That’s not to say Google won’t offer more combinations in the future, but for now, your options for the higher storage tier are limited to just two colors. This limitation applies across both the Google Store and Amazon, so it’s unlikely you’ll find the 256GB Pixel 9a in Peony or Porcelain at other retailers either.

The Pixel 9a brings some notable upgrades over the Pixel 8a. For starters, the display is larger, and the battery sees a significant boost. In fact, it’s the highest-capacity battery ever in a Pixel device. The camera system has also been completely redesigned.

For a full breakdown of everything the Pixel 9a offers, stay tuned for our in-depth review, which will be coming soon right here on Android Authority.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.