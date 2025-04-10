Here are the first few pictures I've taken with the Google Pixel 9a

Whenever we unbox a new Google Pixel device, there are always a few things that we make sure to do on day one. The first is to check for a software update — because you know the launch day patch will take a while. When that’s all sorted, it’s time to jump into the more fun features, and yes, that means it’s time to start snapping photos. So, although I’ve only had my Google Pixel 9a for about a week, you can bet that I’ve been grabbing shots whenever I can, enjoying the warmth of springtime here in the Mid-Atlantic. And, although I’m no Rita El Khoury, I’d like to show off at least a little of what the Pixel 9a has been able to do so far.

What’s new with the Pixel 9a’s cameras?

Before we get to the camera samples, I just want to briefly explain the camera features that Google has updated on its latest mid-range phone. For starters, you’ll notice that the camera bar itself is no more — or, instead, it’s shifted from sticking out of the back of the Pixel 9a to lying inside it thanks to some clever engineering. As for the sensors themselves, Google axed a few megapixels from the Pixel 9a’s primary camera, cutting from 64MP down to 48MP. It’s not all bad news, though, as the primary camera now has a wider maximum aperture of ƒ/1.7 for a shallower depth of field.

On the ultrawide side, Google hasn’t changed its 13MP sensor one bit, sticking with the same 120-degree field of view and a maximum aperture of ƒ/2.2. One change, however, is that the ultrawide camera no longer supports software-based macro mode. Google has decided that the higher-resolution primary sensor better serves that task, so it made the switch.

Now, let’s get to the shots you’ve been waiting for.

Alright, show me some Pixel 9a camera samples

Primary camera

2x zoom 4x zoom 2x zoom Ultrawide Macro Macro

Panorama

Ultrawide

Zoom range

1x zoom 2x zoom 4x zoom 8x zoom

Of course, I will save most of my thoughts on the Pixel 9a’s camera performance for my full review, but I have a few quick observations. First, this camera absolutely shines when the sun, well, shines. Google has always preferred a more natural color profile, so this comes as no surprise, but the difference in vibrancy between the shots of the seagull on the light post and pretty much every sample to go before it is just about night and day.

I’d also say I prefer having macro mode baked into the primary camera over the ultrawide sensor. There’s always some distortion when you put your camera up to a subject, but it’s much less noticeable in my two camera samples above. Once again, I think the colors and details are also sharper and more consistent than they might have been from the ultrawide sensor. But, for the rest of my thoughts — and far more camera samples — you’ll have to wait for our full Pixel 9a review.

