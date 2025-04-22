Google Pixel 9a problems and how to fix them

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9a is a pretty solid upgrade from its predecessor, and easily the best cheap Android phone of 2025 so far. Of course, Google phone launches are typically far from perfect, and like just about newly launched device, certain issues and problems are bound to creep up. Some of these are specific to the Pixel 9a, while many of these problems might be relatively common in the Android world across a variety of devices.

Problem #1: Selfie camera issue

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

There are a number of reports on Reddit, as noted previously by Android Authority, that suggest some Pixel 9a users are exhibiting odd flickering behavior during front-facing previews. The camera has issues with deciding on exposure settings and ends up jumping between different brightness levels. The good news is that the pictures taken still turn out okay, but it is still jarring to experience. It’s unclear how wide of an issue this is, but thankfully, it is easy to fix.

Potential solutions: The flickering bug appears to have been introduced as part of the post-launch software updates, so you can reverse these updates to restore your phone. Of course, you could also risk running into other bugs and issues that this software was meant to patch.

You could live with it; the camera still works, it’s just glitchy-looking when used for selfies. Since it’s software-based, it’s very likely Google will introduce a patch in the near future.

Problem #2: Having issues getting your USB-C DAC to work?

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

It seems at least a few users on Reddit are having problems with USB-C DAC compatibility, including user HighFiveGod. While these users note that the DACs work in other devices, including older Pixels, it seems the Pixel 9a is a bit finicky about what it will accept.

Potential solutions: Ensure your DAC works on other devices; if it does, it is very likely that this DAC won’t work on the Pixel 9a.

What DACs will work? From what we gather, cheaper models are more likely to have a problem. Somewhat ironically, one of the most reliable options seems to be an official Apple USB-C to 3.5mm converter. Google’s official adapter is also available on Amazon.

Problem #3: Overheating While overheating was once a fairly major issue for the Pixel family, that’s been less true over the last year or so. The same applies to the Pixel 9a, though given the Pixel 9 has had at least a few minor overheating reports, it’s certainly a possibility you could run into minor overheating, especially with more intensive games or productivity apps. To be fair, nearly all phones can get pretty hot if the CPU is working hard, but the good news is the Pixel 9a shouldn’t have any major issues here. If you do run into problems? There are a few steps you can take to ensure your phone doesn’t get too hot. Potential solutions: While more CPU-intensive tasks can cause your phone to overheat, there are simple steps you can take to prevent this, including closing unused apps, keeping your phone out of direct sunlight, and even reducing your screen brightness.

If the issue gets worse, you could have a possible hardware defect that would require replacement or repair under warranty. If it turns out the issue is more widespread and not related to the hardware, then the issue could also very likely see a software fix.

Problem #4: Modem issues, including poor performance or overheating

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Pixel 8a was known for having modem issues that could result in poor performance, overheating, and other issues. The Pixel 9a doesn’t look to have any overheating troubles so far, as mentioned already, but it’s important to note that it uses the same modem. For most Pixel 8a users, these issues resulted in overheating and sometimes issues with poor signal performance. It’s likely the Pixel 9a has made software and design changes that prevent some of the old modem’s problems, but it’s still certainly possible that at least a few users could end up with some problems here.

Potential solutions: At least for the Pixel 8a and other Pixels with this older modem, the only real solution was to contact Google about a fix or replacement under your warranty. Again, it’s very unlikely you’ll run into an issue with the Pixel 9a.

Problem #5: Some AI features may not be functioning correctly

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While we’ve yet to see any reports from Pixel 9a owners on this issue, previously, some Pixel 9 owners ran into issues where Pixel AI features stop working once the phone’s bootloader is unlocked. If this feature affects your Pixel 9a, it’s likely you’ll have problems with Pixel Studio, Call Notes, AI weather reports, and Pixel Screenshots after unlocking. Potential solutions: Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be an easy fix if this problem affects your Pixel 9a. Complicated workarounds involve installing various Magisk modules and spoofing the device fingerprint to a Pixel 9a device.

The good news is that you can reverse the problem. However, you must unroot your device and relock the bootloader to do so.

Problem #6: Charging issues

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

While there haven’t been widespread reports of charging issues with the Pixel 9a yet, it’s still something many users may encounter — especially now that most phones no longer come with a charger in the box. The growing number of USB-C standards doesn’t help either, as not all cables and chargers work perfectly together. If you’re experiencing charging problems with your Pixel 9a, here are a few things you can try to get things working again.

Potential solutions: If your phone is taking longer to charge than expected, you likely have a charger that doesn’t support fast charging. The Pixel 9a is capable of supporting 23W wired charging or 7.5W wireless charging.

If your third-party charger isn’t working right and you know it’s capable of 23W or higher speeds and it works fine in other devices, you might just be running into a cable compatibility issue. Some third-party cables don’t play as nicely with the Pixel as others.

Guides: How to factory reset, boot into Safe Mode, wipe cache partition on Pixel 9a

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Iris

How to boot into Safe Mode on the Pixel 9a If the phone is on and responsive: Press and hold the power button.

When the power menu appears, long-press the “Power off” icon.

A pop-up will appear prompting you to reboot into Safe Mode. Confirm to continue. If the phone is off: Press and hold the power button to turn on the phone.

As soon as the Google logo appears, press and hold the volume down button.

Continue holding until the boot animation ends. The phone should enter Safe Mode. To exit Safe Mode: Simply restart your phone by pressing the power button and selecting Restart.

How to Factory Reset the Pixel 9a If the phone is on: Go to Settings > System > Reset options. Tap Erase all data (factory reset). Confirm by selecting Reset phone, then Erase all data. Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm, including entering your PIN or pattern if required. If the phone is off or unresponsive: Press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons until Fastboot mode appears (you’ll see a triangle with an exclamation mark). Use the volume buttons to navigate to Recovery mode, then press the Power button to select. When you see the Android robot, press and hold Power, then press Volume Up once. Release both buttons to enter the Recovery menu. Use the volume buttons to highlight Factory data reset, and press the Power button to select. Once complete, choose Reboot system now.

How to wipe the cache partition on the Pixel 9a Follow the same steps as above to enter Recovery mode. When the Android robot appears, press and hold Power, then press Volume Up once. Release both buttons to open the Recovery menu. Use the volume buttons to navigate to Wipe cache partition and press the Power button to select it. Highlight Yes, then press the Power button to confirm. Once the cache is cleared, return to the main Recovery screen and select Reboot system now. Have you come across any Google Pixel 9a problems? Let us know in the comments below, and we’ll do our best to help!