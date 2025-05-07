PSA: You can still get a free $100 gift card with your Google Pixel 9a purchase!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

New devices don’t usually get actual discounts, but manufacturers and retailers find some nice ways to sweeten the deal. A common one is offering a free gift card with the purchase of a smartphone. The thing is that these offers are usually reserved for pre-orders, or end soon after a release. The Google Pixel 9a launched on April 10, nearly a month ago, but you can still get a free $100 gift card when you purchase it! Buy the Google Pixel 9a and get a $100 gift card ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It applies to all color versions, including Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain. That said, you can also get it from Best Buy, which will give you a $100 gift card for its store. Additionally, Google offers a $100 Google Store credit for purchasing the Pixel 9a.

The Google Pixel 9a is already a very affordable device, considering you’re getting a near-high-end experience for just $499. We would honestly recommend it without any special offers, so this free $100 gift card is a really nice cherry on top.

You can check out our full review of the Google Pixel 9a to catch all our thoughts on it. We can tell you right now it’s a nice device, though. You’re essentially getting a premium device at a mid-tier price point. The performance won’t be an issue, as it comes with the same Google Tensor G4 that the other higher-end Pixel 9 devices come with. It also gets 8GB of RAM, which is not amazing, but is pretty decent, and many of you might not even notice the difference.

The display is small at 6.3 inches, but some like smaller phones. Not to mention, it is still a really nice screen with a P-OLED panel, featuring a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Pixels are also known for their excellent cameras, and while this one won’t match the best camera phones out there, it offers some nice camera performance considering the price.

We also found the battery life to be pretty nice, and it makes sense. It has a slightly larger 5,100mAh battery, and the Google Tensor G4 gets some nice battery optimizations. As a result, we could easily get a full day of juice on a full charge, without ever feeling any battery anxiety. During our objective battery tests, it was able to beat the Google Pixel 8a, Apple iPhone 16e, and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in most categories.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I also really like this phone’s design. It looks sleek, and the color options are really nice. I also love that it has no camera bump! While it is a budget device, it has an aluminum frame. The back is made of plastic, but it doesn’t feel cheap, either. And it still comes with an IP68 rating.

Google is also known for having the best update commitments in the industry, matched only by Samsung. The Google Pixel 9a gets a seven-year update promise, which is quite outstanding. This promise will keep this phone relevant and secure for several years to come.

We still don’t think any actual discounts will come to the Google Pixel 9a soon, and this free gift card offer has been around for a while. I would be willing to bet the deal will end quickly, so you should probably make up your mind soon, if you’re going to take advantage of it.

