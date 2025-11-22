The already affordable Google Pixel 9a is $100 off today!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

If you’re on the lookout for a new smartphone, the Google Pixel 9a might be just what you need. This phone is already a great deal for its retail price, but this Black Friday, you can snag it for only $399, down from $499. That’s a solid 20% discount, and it’s matching the lowest price it’s been in the last month. Google Pixel 9a for $399 (20% off)

The Pixel 9a is packed with features that make it a great choice. It features a 6.3-inch OLED Actua display, offering a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset and includes 8GB of RAM, giving it powerful performance. With 128GB of storage, it’s perfect for most users, and if you need more, you can opt for the 256GB version.

One of the key highlights of the Pixel 9a is its camera setup. It boasts a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide camera, complete with several AI-driven features, such as Macro Focus and Night Sight, typically found in flagship models. Battery life is also impressive, with a 5,100mAh battery that can last over a full day of regular use.

Backing these hardware features is a promise of seven years of OS updates, so your Pixel 9a stays fresh and secure for years to come. With a review score of 4.4 stars, it’s easy to see why this phone is quite a catch for Black Friday.

