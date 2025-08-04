Google Pixel 9a drops to a new record-low price, saving you $100

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The mid-tier smartphone market is healthier than ever. There are plenty of great phones at very reasonable price points. One of our favorites is the Google Pixel 9a, which is already affordable at its full $499 retail price. The deal is now even sweeter, as the device has dropped to a new record low price of $399. Buy the Google Pixel 9a for just $399 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all available color versions: Obsidian, Iris, Peony, and Porcelain.

I very often recommend the Google Pixel 9a, especially for people on a tighter budget. At just $499, this phone will be a pleasure to use, and most people won’t see the benefit in paying for a higher-end device. Today’s $399 price point makes it much more enticing.

If you read our Google Pixel 9a review, you’ll quickly find it performs way above its price range. We really didn’t have much to complain about, as it essentially offers a close-to-high-end experience.

The Pixel 9a features a powerful Google Tensor G4 processor, elevating its performance to that of the higher-end Pixel 9 series. The 8GB of RAM isn’t much to write home about, but it will be more than sufficient for most casual users. You might not even notice any slowdowns unless you’re really pushing its multitasking limits.

It has a smaller 6.3-inch display, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Many of us prefer smaller phones, after all. It’s also a really nice display, with a P-OLED panel, a Full HD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, its camera system is really nice, considering the price range.

The battery life is pretty decent. It has a 5,100mAh battery. Aided by the Tensor G4 optimizations, it can last about a whole day under a usual load. We never got any battery anxiety from it. Based on our tests, it also managed to beat most of the direct competition, including the Pixel 8a, Apple iPhone 16e, and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Google also didn’t skimp out on the design department, despite it being a more affordable handset. I love the fact that it has no camera bump, which is very rare these days. It still comes with an aluminum frame, and features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

You also won’t have to worry about it becoming obsolete very soon, as it gets one of the best update commitments in the industry at seven years. It’s really only matched by Samsung.

Are you interested? Jump on this deal while you can. Remember, it is at a record-low price, and such offers tend to go away pretty soon. There’s never been a better time to get a Pixel 9a!

