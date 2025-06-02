Google Pixel 9a discounted for the first time!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

We’ve seen deals on the Google Pixel 9a already, but they weren’t actual discounts. Instead, customers were getting a free gift card. But that is only good for those who are looking to spend more. If you want an actual discount, it’s your lucky day. The Google Pixel 9a price has dropped for the first time, and you can save $50 on it! Buy the Google Pixel 9a for just $449 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but you can get the same discount straight from the Google Store. The same deal applies to all color versions: Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony.

Google Pixel 9a

Are you looking to get a good phone that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? The Google Pixel 9a is a great option, even at its full $499 price point! We would recommend it either way, but getting a $50 discount sure is nice!

As you can see in our Google Pixel 9a review, there is very little to complain about here. It’s a really nice phone for the price, pretty much offering a near high-end experience at a mid-tier price.

The performance will not be an issue, as it features the same Google Tensor G4 chip you’ll find in the higher-end Pixel 9 series. It gets 8GB of RAM, which isn’t as impressive, but it offers a decent multitasking experience. Most might not even notice the difference, really.

The display is smaller at 6.3 inches, but many of us happen to prefer smaller phones. And it’s actually a pretty nice P-OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Like any Google Pixel phone, it comes with an outstanding camera system. It’s not as good as the ones found on the bigger brothers, but it will take awesome photos considering the price.

In our experience, the battery life is pretty nice. It has a fairly sized 5,100mAh battery, and the Google Tensor G4 offers some handy battery optimizations. This results in about a full day of use on a full charge. We never got any battery anxiety using it. And based on our objective tests, it manages to beat its main competitors in the battery department. These include the Google Pixel 8a, Apple iPhone 16e, and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

I happen to be a fan of the device’s design. It looks sleek, and it’s nice to see a phone without a camera bump! It keeps the aluminum frame, and while the back is made of plastic, it doesn’t feel cheap. Not to mention, it still comes with an IP68 rating!

While it is part of Google’s budget lineup, the Pixel 9a still holds one of the best update commitments the industry has to offer. Google promises a seven-year update commitment, which is only matched by Samsung’s. Your phone will stay relevant and secure for years to come.

Casual users will love this phone, and it’s a relatively new phone, launched in March 2025. This means we don’t think the phone will drop any lower soon. If you’ve been looking for a good phone at a nice price, this is your chance!

Of course, we also have a list of the best budget Android phones, just in case you want to check out some alternatives first.