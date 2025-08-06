Save $100-$200 on most Google Pixel 9 series phones

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a is for those looking to get the best experience at a price that’s as low as possible. It usually costs $499, and that’s actually already an impressive price for such a good device. Today’s $100 discount makes it a total steal, and it happens to be an all-time low price!

The phone is honestly a pleasure to use for any casual user. Read our full Google Pixel 9a review, and you’ll find it performs well above its price. It edges on high-end territory, really.

The Google Tensor G4 found inside is the same one you’ll find on the other high-end Pixel 9 series. It has 8GB of RAM, which is not considered much anymore, but is enough for normal multitasking needs. Many of you might not even notice the difference.

The display is smaller at 6.3 inches, but it has a P-OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s vibrant, crisp, and smooth. Additionally, it actually has a pretty good camera system considering how much you’re paying.

Even the battery life is pretty decent. The 5,100mAh battery and Tensor G4 power optimizations will make the phone last a whole day on a full charge.

The design isn’t exactly as premium, but it isn’t bad. It still has an aluminum frame and an IP68 rating. It beats almost all other phones in the market in one area, though. Get this: the Pixel 9a has no camera bump!

Another great advantage of going with any modern Google phone (like these) is that you get a seven-year update commitment, which happens to be among the best in the industry, matched only by Samsung.

Google Pixel 9

As awesome as the Pixel 9a is, there’s no denying you’ll do better with the main Pixel 9 devices. Here’s the base one. The Google Pixel 9 offers a high-end experience at a price that is still reasonable. Today, you can get it for just $599 after a $200 discount.

You’ll get a bunch of small upgrades across the board. It has the same Tensor G4 processor, but RAM is increased to 12GB, which is more in line with other premium handsets. The screen has the same specs, but has a slightly better OLED panel.

You’ll still get an aluminum frame and an IP68 rating, but this one has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the front and back. The camera system is improved, as well, with dual 50MP and 48MP shooters.

Oddly enough, it has a smaller 4,700mAh battery, but it can charge faster at 27W wired and 15W wirelessly (compared to 23W and 7.5W).

Google Pixel 9 Pro

For a higher-end experience, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google’s best contender. That one isn’t on sale, though. The next best thing is the Google Pixel 9 Pro.

This one comes with a larger 6.8-inch display with an LTPO OLED panel. It also has a sharper 2,992 x 1,344, and it keeps the same 120Hz refresh rate. While it has the same Tensor G4 processor, this one gets 16GB of RAM, so performance is definitely improved. This one also gets three cameras (50MP, 48MP, and 48MP). Even the selfie camera gets an upgrade to 48MP.

The battery is also larger at 5,060mAh, and this one can charge much faster, supporting wired speeds of 37W and wireless speeds of up to 23W.

Like the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro sports an aluminum frame, as well as Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the front and back.

This is a high-end phone through and through. At $799, it isn’t exactly cheap, but it is a very good price for a phone of this caliber, especially considering it usually goes for $999. You might want to act quickly if you want in on these deals. These are really good deals, and more importantly, they are awesome phones that are still among the best in 2025.

That said, we know they aren’t for everyone. Here are our lists of the best budget phones and best Android phones.

