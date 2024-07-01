Google Pixel 9 phones could get better screens than the Galaxy S24 series

TL;DR The Google Pixel 9 series will reportedly be equipped with Samsung’s M14 OLED screens.

By contrast, the Galaxy S24 series apparently shipped with older, M13 displays.

The new screen tech could result in the Pixel 9 range having brighter, long-lasting displays.

Google confirmed that it will announce the Pixel 9 series in August, and we’ve already seen plenty of reports and leaks about the new phones. The leak train isn’t stopping any time soon, as a Korean outlet has now revealed some apparent screen details.

Samsung Display is supplying Google and Apple with M14 OLED screens for the Pixel 9 series and iPhone 16 Pro models respectively, ET News reported (h/t: Phandroid). The outlet specifically mentioned that three Pixel 9 models and the Pixel Fold 2 will get the new display tech.

M14 would be the latest display material for Samsung’s OLED screens, with the Galaxy S24 series apparently using M13 screens. M14 has the best brightness and lifespan, according to the outlet. Previous display materials have also offered improved power efficiency.

This all suggests that the Pixel 9 series could theoretically have brighter, longer-lasting, and/or more efficient displays than the Galaxy S24 series.

Newer display material isn’t a sure-fire guarantee of brighter Pixel 9 screens, though. Nevertheless, we’re still glad to hear that Google could be embracing the latest display tech for its phones.

