All Google Pixel 9 series phones are on sale!

These offers are available from Amazon. We’re specifically referring to the Obsidian color models. Some of the other color versions are not on sale. For example, the Pixel 9 in Wintergreen and Pixel 9 Pro in Hazel cost more.

Which Pixel 9 device should I get? We know picking between four devices can get confusing, so let’s review each device’s pros and cons and help you decipher this conundrum.

Google Pixel 9: For the casual user

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 The vanilla Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 rocks a 6.3-inch display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

The Google Pixel 9 offers a high-end experience, without going overboard. It’s a great option if you’re looking for a premium phone that doesn’t break the bank.

You’ll get a premium construction made with a mix of aluminum frame, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back and front. The improved design is also more refined, and if you want to get playful, some fun colors are available.

The performance is no slouch here. The device comes with a Google Tensor G4 processor and a healthy 12GB of RAM. The 6.3-inch screen makes for a relatively small size, which we know many of you prefer. It’s also quite the gorgeous OLED screen, featuring a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

We also loved its added Gemini AI features, as well as the battery life, which easily makes it through a full day. As you’d expect from a Google phone, it gets a seven-year update promise. While it lacks a telephoto camera, many of you might not care for that, and it can take some stunning photos.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Premium at a smaller size

Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro All Pro, in a compact package. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the Pixel device many have been begging for for a long time: Google's very best smartphone hardware and software features, in a more compact form factor. With identical dimensions to the regular Pixel 9, it retains the same great specs as the much larger XL model, plus 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and the Tensor G4 chipset. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

The Google Pixel 9 Pro will look very much like the base Pixel 9, which means it keeps a very similar size and general design, but some improvements take it to the “pro” level. As such, it’s for more demanding users who still want a phone that is easily manageable in size.

It keeps the same 6.3-inch screen size and 120Hz refresh rate, but gets a higher 2,856 x 1,280 resolution. While it keeps the Tensor G4 chip, RAM gets upgraded to 16GB, which is certainly a nice improvement for multi-taskers. It also gets an extra telephoto lens. It will also charge wirelessly faster, at 21W instead of the 15W wireless charging in the Pixel 9. Regardless, both charge at 27W wired.

Aside from those main differences, the experience is very similar. The design and build quality are the same, as is the software experience. You still get that seven-year upgrade promise. You will get more Gemini AI features, though. And battery life is much better; we were able to get about 36 hours out of a full charge.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: For the demanding user

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Pure XL-ence. Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

If you really want the best experience from a Google smartphone, your best bet is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. The general design and build quality are the same, but plenty of great upgrades can be had here.

It is a larger phone, featuring a 6.8-inch screen. It is a gorgeous LTPO OLED panel with a 2,992 x 1,344 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. You’ll also get a larger 5,060mAh battery, which results in much better battery life. We were actually surprised to see that we could regularly get two full days of juice out of a full charge! And it was also faster at charging, featuring 37W wired and 23W wireless charging speeds.

Everything else is very similar. You’ll get the same Google Tensor G4 processor, 16GB of RAM, and triple camera system as the regular Pixel 9 Pro. It also gets all the Gemini features, Pixel-exclusive capabilities, and a seven-year update promise.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: The foldable option

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold The Fold goes Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Fans of foldable phones only really have one option from Google: the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It’s the de facto device for those who want a foldable phone from the search giant, and it is a really good one. Its only true competitor is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is nicely designed, offering a thin profile that opens completely flat. The foldable mechanism didn’t stop Google from giving this phone a good level of water resistance, as it actually comes with an IPX8 rating.

The performance won’t be an issue, as you get the same Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. When unfolded, you’ll enjoy a large 8.0-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 2,152 x 2,076 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. You’ll also get a more traditional 6.3-inch external display for the times you don’t need an immersive experience, or when you prefer saving battery power.

Interestingly enough, there are some downsides to getting this foldable, when compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Battery life will last about a full working day, but won’t reach a full 24 hours, especially if you constantly use the larger screen. The camera system takes good shots, but it is inferior to the regular Pixel 9 devices. It also charges slower than expected at 21W wired and 7.5W when charging wirelessly.

These downsides are interesting, considering this is one of the most expensive phones in the market. That said, it offers a very unique experience we know many of you will love. Google Pixel 9 discounts disappeared soon after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and just recently reappeared. We’re not sure how long they will last, so try to make up your mind soon if you’re catching any of these deals.

