Satellite SOS is now available for Google Pixel 9 phones

TL;DR Google’s Satellite SOS service is now available on the Pixel 9 series in the US.

The feature allows you to contact emergency services if you don’t have cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

The Google Pixel 9 phones are the first Android devices outside China to support satellite SOS functionality. Fortunately, the actual service is apparently rolling out now.

Android Authority contributor and Android expert Mishaal Rahman spotted the availability of the Pixel 9’s Satellite SOS service on X today. Rahman also posted screenshots courtesy of Redditor winner00. Check them out below.

Google’s satellite SOS feature is possible thanks to the Exynos 5400 modem in the Tensor G4 chip. This modem offers the Release 17 cellular standard, which includes support for non-terrestrial networks (e.g. satellites).

Satellite SOS on the Pixel 9 series allows you to message emergency services and share your location if you don’t have cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. This is handy if you’re in a remote area (e.g. camping/hiking in the wilderness) or in an area seriously affected by a natural disaster.

Google previously confirmed that the feature is limited to US consumers right now. Much like Apple’s take on the feature, Satellite SOS on Pixels will be free for two years and will require a subscription thereafter.

The Pixel line’s Satellite SOS feature also comes a while after various Chinese manufacturers offered satellite connectivity in their home market. The HUAWEI Mate 60 series, in particular, even offers satellite phone calls. So we look forward to Google, Apple, and other smartphone makers offering similar features in global markets.

