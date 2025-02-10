Both Google Pixel 9 Pro models are $200 off right now!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’re looking to get an excellent smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro models are among our favorite Android devices. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL compete only against the top contenders in the industry, so finding a good deal on these is always nice. They are $200 off right now, so take advantage of these discounts while you can! Get the Google Pixel 9 Pro for $799 ($200 off) Get the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL for $899 ($200 off)

Both of these deals are available from Amazon, and are labeled as “limited time deals.” Sadly, Amazon only has this discount available for the Porcelain models. However, you can get the same discount on any color from the Google Store.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

All Pro, in a compact package. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the Pixel device many have been begging for for a long time: Google's very best smartphone hardware and software features, in a more compact form factor. With identical dimensions to the regular Pixel 9, it retains the same great specs as the much larger XL model, plus 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and the Tensor G4 chipset.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is great for those who want a high-end device without the usual larger size. It has a 6.3-inch screen with an LTPO OLED panel, a crisp 2,856 x 1,280 resolution, and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

This is a top performer, thanks to the Google Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. The performance will be nothing to worry about. And if you care for camera quality, Pixels are known for offering some of the best camera experiences in the smartphone market, and the Pixel 9 Pro is no exception. It comes with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP periscope 5x optical zoom camera. It will shoot amazing photos.

We loved the design and build quality and were impressed to see that battery life averages about two days per charge. When it’s time to charge, wired charging offers 27W speeds, and wireless charging maxes out at 21W.

One of the most essential highlights of Google phones is the update commitment. Google will support its Pixel 9 series handsets for seven years, which is among the best update promises in the industry, along with Samsung’s.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pure XL-ence. Google reserves its best hardware for the largest device in the line. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch display, the biggest battery we've ever seen in a Pixel phone, and 37W wired charging. Otherwise, the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL share almost all other hardware and software features, giving users the option between display sizes with top hardware.

If you prefer larger phones, Google has one for you. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 6.8-inch display, a higher 2,992 x 1,344 resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This XL model also gets a larger 5,060mAh battery, which we found can easily last a whole day on a single charge. Charging will also be faster, maxing out at 37W when wired, or 23W when charging wirelessly.

Otherwise, the device is just as impressive as the Pixel 9 Pro. It comes with the same Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. The camera system is exactly the same. You’ll obviously also enjoy that seven-year update promise.

This is a fantastic device, and it is arguably the best of the series. It actually beats the much more expensive Pixel 9 Pro fold in multiple departments, including the camera and battery life. Make sure to act quickly, as Pixel 9 deals tend to be short-lived, and we’re not sure when they will return. By the way, the Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are also on sale. We just didn’t think those deals were as interesting, but you might!

