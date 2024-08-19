Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
No, you aren't getting a worse Pixel 9 Pro, Pro XL if you buy it in these markets
- Google has clarified that all Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL models around the world have Super Actua displays.
- This comes after a spec sheet on a Google support page noted that models in India, Malaysia, and Singapore lacked this feature.
- The spec sheet has also been updated to confirm that these regional models offer LTPO tech as well.
Google says the Pixel 9 phones have better screens compared to the Pixel 8 series, and it specifically offers so-called Super Actua screens with LTPO technology for the Pro models. Unfortunately, the company’s own support page suggested that Pro and Pro XL phones in India, Malaysia, and Singapore lacked Super Actua displays and LTPO tech.
Now, a Google representative has clarified to Android Authority that all Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL models actually have Super Actua screens:
I can confirm that both Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have Super Actua displays across all regions.
Google’s Super Actua branding debuted on the Pixel 8 Pro and refers to the screen’s ability to get incredibly bright without compromising color accuracy. So the lack of Super Actua branding on some Pixel 9 Pro series models would’ve implied that these devices have worse screens than variants in the US, Europe, and other markets. We’re, therefore, glad that Google has effectively confirmed that this was an error. For what it’s worth, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL tout 2,000 nits of HDR brightness and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.
The original spec sheet didn’t list LTPO screens for Pixel 9 Pro series phones in India, Malaysia, and Singapore. Google didn’t specifically tell us that these variants actually have LTPO tech, but the company’s spec sheet has since been updated to note as such. Check out the original spec listing and the updated listing below.
LTPO technology enables more granular screen refresh rates, down to 10Hz or even 1Hz. By comparison, phones without LTPO screens usually offer a minimum refresh rate of 60Hz. The ability to dip far below 60Hz opens the door to improved battery life, especially when reading, viewing pictures, or using an always-on display.
Either way, we’re glad Google has clarified this situation. So you don’t have to worry about getting an inferior phone if you’re in India, Malaysia, or Singapore.
