No, you aren't getting a worse Pixel 9 Pro, Pro XL if you buy it in these markets

Google says the Pixel 9 phones have better screens compared to the Pixel 8 series, and it specifically offers so-called Super Actua screens with LTPO technology for the Pro models. Unfortunately, the company’s own support page suggested that Pro and Pro XL phones in India, Malaysia, and Singapore lacked Super Actua displays and LTPO tech.

Now, a Google representative has clarified to Android Authority that all Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL models actually have Super Actua screens:

I can confirm that both Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have Super Actua displays across all regions.

Google’s Super Actua branding debuted on the Pixel 8 Pro and refers to the screen’s ability to get incredibly bright without compromising color accuracy. So the lack of Super Actua branding on some Pixel 9 Pro series models would’ve implied that these devices have worse screens than variants in the US, Europe, and other markets. We’re, therefore, glad that Google has effectively confirmed that this was an error. For what it’s worth, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL tout 2,000 nits of HDR brightness and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.