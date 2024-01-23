The Pixel 9 Pro has already leaked, flat sides and all

TL;DR The Google Pixel 9 Pro has leaked nine months before its expected launch.

The phone appears to have a new design with flat sides and an alleged 6.5-inch display.

We expect to see this launch in October 2024.

Today, we have what appears to be our first look at the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro. Thanks to trusted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, we can see the Pixel 9 Pro from all sides in the renders below (via MySmartPrice).

The fact that we have leaked renders today is astounding, considering this phone isn’t likely to launch until October, which is over nine months away. Google is notorious for having a leaky ship, but a leak as early as this one is pretty remarkable.

Regardless, the Pixel 9 Pro looks very different from previous Pro models. First, it has flat sides all around, similar to what we’ve seen on iPhones, the Galaxy S24 series, Nothing Phones, and more. This will likely be a controversial decision, as it makes the phones from the top manufacturers more homogenous.

The camera bar also appears to be different, with a tighter structure. It looks like the temperature sensor is also sticking around, which is interesting, considering you still can’t officially use the one on the Pixel 8 Pro on a human.

One perplexing thing is the reported sizing of the phone. According to Hemmerstoffer, the Pixel 9 Pro is 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm with a 6.5-inch display. By comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro’s dimensions are 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm with a 6.7-inch display. In other words, Hemmerstoffer is suggesting the phone’s overall dimensions are about the same, but the screen is significantly smaller. That doesn’t really add up. As usual, this is a reminder to take leaks like this with a grain of salt, as you never know what could be incorrect.

Finally, the primary camera sensor appears to be enormous. MySmartPrice posits that this could mean it’s a variable aperture lens. While this is likely no more than conjecture, it would make the Pixel 9 Pro a photography powerhouse — even more than the Pixel 8 Pro already is.

Stay tuned for more leaks, as there’s probably plenty more where this one came from.

