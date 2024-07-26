New Pixel 9 Pro Fold renders give us a great look at Obsidian, Porcelain colors

TL;DR A website has posted a variety of Pixel 9 Pro Fold renders, showing the device in Porcelain and Obsidian colors.

The images also show off the two screens and the overall design.

Google will launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 13.

We’ve seen loads of leaked Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold images already, giving us a great idea of what to expect when the new foldable phone is unveiled next month. This deluge of leaks isn’t ending here, as an outlet has just published more images.

91mobiles and reliable leaker Steve ‘OnLeaks’ Hemmerstoffer have posted Pixel 9 Pro Fold renders, showing the phone in both Obsidian and Porcelain color schemes. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the foldable in these colors, but we’ve got several angles to look at. Check out the images below.

True to previous leaks, these renders indeed show taller screens than the original Pixel Fold, which offered a stubbier design. Otherwise, we’ve got the same design elements seen in previous leaks, namely that distinctive camera housing and the power button above the volume keys (a trademark Pixel move).

These images also come after we leaked a host of Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs. More specifically, the device is expected to offer an 8-inch internal screen (2,152 x 2,076, 1,600 nits HDR brightness) and a 6.24-inch smartphone display (2,424 x 1,080, 1,800 nits HDR brightness). We also revealed that the foldable will pack a 64MP main camera, a 10.5MP tele camera, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. So you might not want to hold your breath if you thought the second-generation foldable would crack the list of the best camera phones, but Google’s software trickery should still enable some great shots.

