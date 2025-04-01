Target selling the Google Pixel 9 Pro for just $699, a new record-low price!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9 Pro offers a nice balance between performance, size, and price. Right now, you can get it cheaper than ever from Target, which is offering this model for only $699. By the way, that is a record-low price, so it’s the cheapest we’ve seen this phone go for. Get the Google Pixel 9 Pro for just $699 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Target. It’s not commonly a retailer known for its hot deals, so seeing this discount is a bit surprising. That said, you don’t get many options. It’s only available in Obsidian and with 128GB of storage.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro All Pro, in a compact package. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the Pixel device many have been begging for for a long time: Google's very best smartphone hardware and software features, in a more compact form factor. With identical dimensions to the regular Pixel 9, it retains the same great specs as the much larger XL model, plus 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and the Tensor G4 chipset. See price at Target Save $300.00

At just $699, the Google Pixel 9 Pro sale is quite the steal. Again, this is actually an all-time low price on this device. We had only seen it hit $749 in the past. Additionally, Amazon is currently selling the base Pixel 9 for $699, so you are pretty much getting a free upgrade if you get the Pixel 9 Pro from Target right now.

Price aside, the Pixel 9 Pro is likely the best option for most people, in this series. It is better than the base Pixel 9, but not as overkill or expensive as the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The Pixel 9 Pro is still a high-end device, with nearly all the benefits you get with the XL version. The main difference with this Pro version is that it has a smaller 6.3-inch screen. That said, I happen to prefer smaller phones. And it’s actually a really nice LTPO OLED panel with a crisp 2,856 x 1,280 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Performance is one area where you’ll find no difference between the Pixel 9 Pro models. This one still comes with a Google Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. This is a top performer, and you won’t have to worry about it slowing down on you, regardless of which app you throw at it.

Furthermore, Pixel phones are known for offering some of the best camera experiences in the smartphone market, and the Pixel 9 Pro won’t be the exception. In fact, it is high on our list of the best camera phones available. It features a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48MP periscope cam with 5x optical zoom. We loved how flexible and capable this camera system is.

We were very happy with the Pixel 9 Pro’s design and build quality. It does get an IP68 rating. Battery life was also quite impressive at about two days per full charge. Wired charging tops at 27W when wired, and wireless charging is pretty fast at 21W. Oh, and one of the device’s main highlights is that it gets one of the best update promises in the industry, thanks to that seven-year update commitment Google offers.

You really can’t go wrong with this deal if you’ve been looking to get a high-end phone on the cheap. Just be sure to act quickly. Target isn’t giving us any signs as to how much the deal will stick around.

You might like