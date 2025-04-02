Deal: Google Pixel 9 Pro still at its $699 all-time low price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Just a couple of days ago, we reported on Target offering the Google Pixel 9 Pro at a record-low price of $699. Target is not usually one to offer record-low prices, and this is one sweet deal! We don’t think the offer will last much longer, so we just wanted to remind you guys the deal is still available, saving you a whole $300 on one of the hottest smartphones around. Get the Google Pixel 9 Pro for just $699 ($300 off)

This offer is available from Target. The deal applies to the 128GB model in Obsidian. The discounted price is hidden, but you will be able to see it once the item is in your cart.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro All Pro, in a compact package. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the Pixel device many have been begging for for a long time: Google's very best smartphone hardware and software features, in a more compact form factor. With identical dimensions to the regular Pixel 9, it retains the same great specs as the much larger XL model, plus 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and the Tensor G4 chipset. See price at Target Save $300.00

Remember, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is normally a $999 phone. We’ve seen it on sale before, but only down to $749. This $699 price point is still a record-low price, and it’s surprising to see it coming from Target. It’s not a retailer commonly known for hot deals!

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is quite the steal at such a low price. This is a great smartphone that competes only with the best out there. We also happen to believe it is the best Pixel 9 series handset for most people. It’s more capable than the base Pixel 9, but not as overpriced as the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

This is a high-end smartphone through and through, and it’s among the best Android phones out there. It gets nearly all the capabilities you would get with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The only main difference is that it has a smaller 6.3-inch display, but some of us actually like smaller phones that are more pocketable. And the display is still really nice, offering an LTPO OLED panel with a sharp 2,856 x 1,280 definition and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Display differences aside, everything else is pretty similar. It has the same Google Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM, so there are absolutely zero sacrifices in the performance department. This phone is fast and will easily handle nearly anything you throw at it.

Just like every other Pixel in years, this device is one of the best camera phones you’ll find in the current market. It has the same triple camera setup as the Pro XL, with a 50MP primary camera, 48MP ultrawide shooter, and 48MP periscope unit with 5x optical zoom.

The design and build quality are very lovely; again, up there with the best. It has an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the front and back, and an IP68 rating to keep it safe against dust and liquids.

If you care about battery life, we were able to make it last about two days per charge during our testing. That’s pretty outstanding. And while the 27W wired charging isn’t impressive, it is pretty decent, and wireless charging is actually quite nice at 21W.

Also, one of its most outstanding highlights is the seven-year update promise, which is still among the best update commitments in the industry. Only Samsung matches it.

Again, this deal has already been around for some days, and it’s a very good one. You might want to act quickly and get it before the sale goes away. We can only assume that will be pretty soon.

