You can get the Google Pixel 9 for just $549 if you catch this Prime deal

Joe Maring / Android Authority

A great deal is up for grabs for anyone in the market for a new smartphone. During this year’s Amazon Prime Day, you can snag the Google Pixel 9 for just $549. That’s a remarkable $250 off its regular price of $799, marking a 31% discount off the recommended retail price. This deal is the lowest price for the Pixel 9 ever and a real gem in the Amazon sale. Google Pixel 9 for $549 (31% off)

The Google Pixel 9 packs a host of features that make it stand out. With a vibrant 6.3-inch OLED display boasting a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 2,700 nits, visuals are nothing short of stunning. Under the hood, the Tensor G4 chipset combined with 12GB of RAM ensures top-notch performance, including advanced AI capabilities.

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 The vanilla Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 rocks a 6.3-inch display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Prime Deal

The dual camera setup — featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultrawide lens — offers impressive photographic capabilities enhanced by AI-driven features like Magic Eraser and Live Translate. Plus, the device’s 4,700mAh battery guarantees over 24 hours of usage, with the option to extend that to 100 hours via Extreme Battery Saver.

For those who like to keep their devices up-to-date, the Pixel 9 promises seven years of software and security updates. With support for both wired and wireless charging, maintaining power is convenient and flexible.

Remember, the Pixel 9 deal is exclusively for Prime subscribers. If you’re not a member yet, consider the 30-day trial to take advantage of offers like this.