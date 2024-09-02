You can still get a $350 gift card with your Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold pre-order

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

This deal is available from Amazon, but Best Buy also offers a $350 gift card for its store if you pre-order the Google Pixel 9 Pro fold from it. As we can see with the other Pixel 9 devices, though, this is only a pre-order offer. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to launch on September 4, so you only have a couple of days to score a free gift card.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold + $350 gift card Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold + $350 gift card The Fold goes Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's most impressive foldable to date, offering a 6.3-inch exterior display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. When you're ready for more, unfold to access the 8-inch interior display. Solid cameras, a decent battery, and top-notch software support round out this monster of a device. See price at Amazon Save $350.00 Limited Time Deal!

Finding a deal on a newly released device is very rare, so you might want to take advantage of this offer. This isn’t your typical run-of-the-mill smartphone, and it is much more expensive than your usual best high-end smartphones. You’ll want to get any discount you can find.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a pretty awesome device. This is mostly because of its foldable smartphone design, which allows you to use it as a normal smartphone when folded shut, thanks to the external display. Then, you can unfold it to get a full view of the 8-inch LTPO OLED display, which has a very nice 2,152 x 2,076 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Other specs are nothing short of high-end, as well. The device comes with Google’s Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM, so performance will be no issue. It sports a triple camera system powered by Google’s smarts, which is what has put the Pixel series at the forefront of smartphone photography for years. And while the battery seems small at 4,650mAh, the estimated battery life is still over 24 hours.

Remember, this is a pre-order offer, and the phone is launching in just a couple of days. If you’re set on getting a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you might as well get yourself a $350 gift card. This could get you a nice smartwatch, some wireless earbuds, or many other gizmos. Here’s our hands-on first impressions on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, if you want to learn more.

Extra deal: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is $200 off!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus New hardware, powerful AI tools Packed with a lengthy suite of new AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the 6.7-inch-sized base-model of the S24 series. Sharing most specs and features with the standard S24 model, the S24 Plus offers a larger battery, more storage space, 12GB of RAM, and a bump to Quad HD resolution. Built for those that want a larger display, but are not interested in the very best features available only in the S24 Ultra. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

Free gift card or not, spending $1,799 on a smartphone is still a bit much. If you want a great alternative, there’s also a $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. It is still one of the best smartphones of 2024, and many of us would consider it a better deal than upgrading to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

You still get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, or an Exynos 2400 in other markets, and 12GB of RAM. The 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display has a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and it has a larger 4,900mAh battery that can charge at 45W. Overall, it’s a fantastic phone, if you can live without the foldable mechanisms.

You might like

Comments