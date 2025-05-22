Here's my favorite smartphone deal right now: Google Pixel 9

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

All those fancy new premium phones are exciting, but I am not that hyped up about paying a grand or more for them. Especially when there are plenty of great phones for much less, especially if you can take advantage of a deal like this one. If I were to buy a phone today, I would spend my hard-earned cash on a Google Pixel 9, which you can currently get for just $599. Buy the Google Pixel 9 for just $599 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions available. These include Obsidian, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen.

Google Pixel 9
The vanilla Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 rocks a 6.3-inch display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage.

Many of you will argue that the Google Pixel 9a is a better deal. The thing is, Google’s budget phone is not on sale, and it is only $100 less than the standard Google Pixel 9. At $599, we would recommend upgrading to the Pixel 9.

For starters, the Google Pixel 9 is still considered a high-end phone. It is actually in our list of the best Android phones. It is just the smaller, less expensive model in the Pixel 9 series. It lacks some of the bells and whistles the bigger brothers tout, but it is still an awesome device, and many of you may not even need those added capabilities.

This handset checks most of the boxes that make a high-end smartphone. It has a really nice, sleek design, featuring an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 construction. It also keeps that IP68 rating many of you really care for, as it offers some peace of mind, knowing it is both dust and water resistant.

Pixel 9

Additionally, the Google Pixel 9 is no slouch. It packs the same Google Tensor G4 chipset found in the other Pixel 9 series smartphones. It also comes with 12GB of RAM, which is plenty to keep most users happy. You would really have to push it to its limits to see a difference, and most of you won’t.

The display is certainly smaller at 6.3 inches, but it also isn’t tiny, and some of us happen to like smaller phones. That said, it is still a quality OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also doesn’t get the same battery life as its bigger brothers, but we were still able to make it last about a whole day per charge. It can charge at up to 27W, which means it will get from zero to 100% in about 85 minutes.

Furthermore, it also has a pretty good camera. Pixels have long been known for being some of the best camera phones, and while this one isn’t as good as the Pixel 9 Pro models in this department, it still shoots really nice photos. It has a 50MP primary camera and a 48MP ultrawide shooter.

Pixel 9

If you need more convincing, the Google Pixel 9 gets among the best upgrade promises in the industry. Google has given it a seven-year update commitment, which is only matched by Samsung.

At $599, you really can’t go wrong with such a good phone. That’s a $200 discount on one of the top industry favorite smartphones! Catch this deal while you can.

For $599, it’s hard to match all the value the Google Pixel 9 offers. Again, this is a record-low price we’ve only seen once in the past, in March. We don’t see the price dropping lower anytime soon, so take advantage of this sale while you can! It’s still a record-low price, so we’ve never seen a better price on it.

Extra deal: You can upgrade to the Pixel 9 Pro for $799

Google Pixel 9 Pro
All Pro, in a compact package. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the Pixel device many have been begging for for a long time: Google's very best smartphone hardware and software features, in a more compact form factor. With identical dimensions to the regular Pixel 9, it retains the same great specs as the much larger XL model, plus 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and the Tensor G4 chipset.

If you really want a higher-end experience, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is also $200 off, bringing the cost down to $799. It’s not a bad deal. The experience will be pretty similar, but there are some upgrades you may like.

The biggest difference is that it has 16GB of RAM, giving you better multitasking capabilities. This device also gets an extra 48MP periscope shooters, and autofocus is a bit better thanks to multi-zone laser support. The selfie camera is also upgraded to a 42MP camera, instead of the 10.5MP one found in the Pixel 9. Additionally, wireless charging is faster at 21W, instead of 15W.

Everything else will pretty much be the same.