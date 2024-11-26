Google Pixel 9 for just $479: You'll even get a year of unlimited data with this deal!

The Google Pixel 9 has been on sale a lot during this holiday season with deals including a current free phone offer for almost any existing or new T-Mobile customer and a past Amazon deal that brought the unlocked price to as low as $548.98 . Still looking for a great deal but don’t want to lock yourself into T-Mobile’s network? Mint Mobile is currently offering the phone for just $299, its lowest price ever. Even better, this deal applies to both new and current customers.

Of course, there are a few catches here:

The phone will be locked to the Mint Mobile network for 60 days after purchase, so you can’t just buy it and put in another SIM card from day 1.

You’ll be required to port an existing number into Mint Mobile and buy a year’s service from Mint Mobile but at a heavily discounted price of just $15 a month (paid upfront for $180).

Keep in mind you are limited to 2 purchases with this offer.

Even with the phone service included you’re only looking at $479 total, which remains the cheaper than you’ll find the Pixel 9 alone, outside of a free phone carrier offer. Decide you don’t want to stay with Mint Mobile long-term? You can leave after just 60 days! That’s right, the phone will automatically unlock after this as confirmed by trf1driver on the Mint Mobile subbredit. You’ll still technically have service with Mint for the full year, but you’ll be free to abandon the network and switch to any other US carrier.