Hurry up! Only one color version of the Google Pixel 9 is still $548.98

There are plenty of amazing Black Friday deals already, but one of the best offers from Google we’ve seen is the Google Pixel 9 at just $548.98. While this 31% off offer applied to all color versions of the device just yesterday, right now, you can only get this lower price if you pick the Peony version, otherwise known as pink. All other color versions are either $649 or out of stock. Buy the Google Pixel 9 in Peony for just $548.98

This offer is available directly from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a Black Friday deal. Again, maximum savings apply only to the Peony Google Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9 (Peony) Google Pixel 9 (Peony) The vanilla Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 rocks a 6.3-inch display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage. See price at Amazon Save $250.02 Black Friday Deal!

Many ignore the base versions of these phones, but the Google Pixel 9 is still a high-end device. It’s especially nice if you don’t need all the fancier features of the Pixel 9 Pro lineup, but still want a premium experience. Of course, it also helps that it costs less, especially right now. And while the pink color isn’t for everyone, we know it’s also one of the most unique colors available, and many of you love it.

The Pixel 9 still gets that gorgeous design with an aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the back and front. You won’t miss out on performance either. It sports a Google Tensor G4 and 12GB of RAM. The display is also gorgeous, featuring a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

There are plenty of other things to love about the Pixel 9. Being a Google phone, it has a superb camera system, even if not quite as good as the Pro versions. And we really liked its battery life, which made it through a full day with ease. Not to mention, this phone will be among the first to get new upgrades, will get access to awesome Pixel-exclusive features, and has an industry-leading seven-year update promise.

Remember, all color versions of the Pixel 9 were discounted just yesterday. You should act quickly if you want to get this device at a record-low price! It’s a fantastic device at a great price, and if you like pink, it’s hard to beat it. Not to mention, the Porcelain model is already out of stock. We’re not sure how long these will last on the shelves.

