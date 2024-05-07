Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 6a: Should you upgrade?

Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 6a: At a glance The Pixel 8a is $50 more expensive than the Pixel 6a's price at launch.

The Pixel 8a has a more powerful processor and more RAM.

The Pixel 8a has better camera hardware and all of Google's AI-powered camera software features.

Both phones have the same screen size, but the Pixel 8a has a higher display refresh rate.

The Pixel 8a has a lot longer software support than the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 8a supports wireless charging.

Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 6a: Specs

Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 6a Display

Google Pixel 8a 6.1-inch OLED

2400 x 1080 resolution

120Hz refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Google Pixel 6a 6.1-inch OLED

2400 x 1080 resolution

60Hz refresh rate

20:9 aspect ratio

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor

Google Pixel 8a Google Tensor G3

Google Pixel 6a Google Tensor

RAM

Google Pixel 8a 8GB

Google Pixel 6a 6GB

Storage

Google Pixel 8a 128/256GB

Google Pixel 6a 128GB

Battery

Google Pixel 8a 4.492mAh

18W wired charging

7.5W wireless charging

Google Pixel 6a 4,410mAh

18W wired charging

Cameras

Google Pixel 8a 64MP wide camera

ƒ/1.89 aperture

OIS + EIS

8x zoom



13MP ultra-wide camera, 120deg FoV

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Google Pixel 6a 12.2MP wide camera

ƒ/1.7 aperture

OIS



12MP ultra-wide camera, 114deg FoV

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Connectivity

Google Pixel 8a 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.3

Google Pixel 6a 5G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.2

Operating System

Google Pixel 8a Pixel UI

Android 14

Google Pixel 6a Pixel UI

Android 12 (upgradeable to Android 14)

Water resistance

Google Pixel 8a IP67

Google Pixel 6a IP67

Colors

Google Pixel 8a Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain

Google Pixel 6a Chalk, Charcoal, Sage

Dimension and weight

Google Pixel 8a 152.4 x 73.7 x 10.1mm

192.8 grams

Google Pixel 6a 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm

178 grams



Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 6a: Price and availability

Google

Pixel 8a: Starts at $499 Pixel 6a: Launched at $449

The Google Pixel 8a will be available for pre-orders starting May 7, 2024, and will go on general sale on May 14, 2024. The affordable A-series device keeps its predecessor’s starting price point of $499. However, for the first time, Google is introducing a higher storage variant with a 256GB version, priced at $559.

Apart from the standard black and white colorways, or Porcelain and Obsidian in this case, the Pixel 8a will also have Bay and Aloe color options. However, the 256GB storage version, likely the preferred choice for most users, will only be available in Obsidian at launch.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

On the other hand, the Pixel 6a launched two years ago at $449 — $50 less than the Pixel 8a’s retail price. While the older A-series device isn’t officially available on the Google Store anymore, you can still find it for a discounted price, between $280 and $350, on Amazon and other online stores.

Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 6a: Should you upgrade?

Google

At this point, the Pixel 6a is around two years old, so it’s understandable that the new Pixel 8a is the better phone. But does the latter offer enough to justify an upgrade? It depends on how much you want Google’s AI features.

There are hardware upgrades, of course. While both have 6.1-inch OLED displays, the Pixel 8a’s screen has a higher 120Hz refresh rate, making the 6a’s 60Hz panel feel incredibly sluggish. The display is much brighter as well, offering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, which is almost double what you get with the 6a. The Pixel 8a also gets an improved design, similar to its flagship siblings, but with more rounded edges.

Additionally, Google’s latest phone comes with the more powerful Tensor G3 processor, has more RAM at 8GB, and finally introduces a new variant with 256GB of built-in storage. The cameras are far better, with the 64MP wide and 13MP ultrawide dual camera system doing a much better job than the Pixel 6a’s camera unit. Then there’s wireless charging, which is quite a rare feature at under the $500 mark.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

There are some similarities, too. While Google says the Pixel 8a is the most durable A-series smartphone yet, courtesy of its aluminum frame, both phones have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 up front and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The slight increase in battery capacity shouldn’t make much of a difference. Especially disappointing, though, is the Pixel 8a’s 18W “fast” charging, the same as what you get with the 6a.

As always, the selling point of Google phones is the software. The Pixel 8a benefits from almost all the AI-powered camera and software features we first saw with the Pixel 8 series. This includes features like Gemini Nano, Circle to Search, Live Translate, and plenty more, along with a host of camera features like Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser, to name a few. The Pixel 8a’s software package is almost on par with far more expensive alternatives, making it one of the best mid-range phones you can get.

It’s not just about new features, either. The Pixel 6a will still receive one more major OS upgrade and a couple more years of security updates. On the other hand, Google continues what it started with the Pixel 8 series to give the Pixel 8a seven years of major software upgrades!

The Pixel 8a has a lot going for it. A faster processor, better cameras, a more durable build, and an impressive suite of software features make the 2024 release an excellent upgrade over the Pixel 6a. That said, the latter will get another major OS update and is still a decent performer, especially in the camera department. We think you can comfortably hold on to the 6a for at least another year, even if the Pixel 8a is quite enticing.

Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 6a: Will you upgrade? 77 votes Yes 42 % No 58 %

Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 6a: FAQ

Are the Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a waterproof? Yes, both the Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Do the Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a have wireless charging? While the new Pixel 8a supports 7.5W wireless charging, the Pixel 6a does not.

Do the Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a have an SD card slot? No, neither A-series Pixel offers expandable storage via a microSD slot.

Do the Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a support dual SIM and eSIM? Yes, both phones offer dual-SIM support in the form of a nanoSIM and eSIM.

Do the Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a have headphone jacks? No, the two affordable Pixels don’t come with headphone jacks.