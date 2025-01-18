Save up to $150 on two of our favorite budget phones

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Left: Google Pixel 8a, Right: Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

We have a list of the best Android phones, and it’s crowded with very expensive options. I don’t know about you, but I still feel iffy about spending nearly $1,000 or more on a phone, no matter how amazing it is. Budget phones have gotten really good, and two of our favorite ones are the Google Pixel 8a and the Moto G Stylud 5G 2024. Both are on sale today, making them even cheaper than usual! Buy the Google Pixel 8a for $399 Buy the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 for $249.99

Both of these offers come from Amazon, and the discounts apply to all color versions of both devices. You can pick whichever Pixel 8a color you want on the linked Amazon page. In the case of the Motorola handset, we’re linking to the Scarlet Wave model. Here’s a separate link to the Caramel Latte one, if you prefer that hue.

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8a Best possible Pixel experience for the price. With the Pixel 8a, Google put all of its focus on value. A 6.1-inch display is backed by the Tensor G3 chip and decent specifications, a 64MP main camera is backed by most of Google's latest AI-powered features, and a 7-year update promise will keep this moderately priced phone ticking for years to come. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want the absolute best budget phone around, we believe it’s the Google Pixel 8a. It finds the perfect balance between price and quality, especially at just $399, which also happens to be a record-low price for this handset.

This device is actually surprisingly good for the price. You get really competent performance, thanks to the Google Tesor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM. This is the same processor we found on the previous-generation, high-end Pixel 8 series. I personally have one of these in my home office and use it for testing. I’ve yet to encounter any slowdowns, honestly.

Performance aside, you’ll get a decent experience across the board. The design is very similar to that of the Pixel 8 handsets, but the materials aren’t as premium. You get a plastic back, which actually feels pretty good, and offers a better grip than glass. It still touts an IP67 rating, which is a nice addition considering its affordability.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The 6.1-inch display sports an OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. While a bit smaller, that is a really nice setup for the price. And if you care about battery life, we were able to push it past 10 hours while web browsing. This is very good, considering it has a smaller 4,492mAh battery.

Of course, you will get all the benefits that come with owning a Pixel device. This device will be among the first to get updated, and you’ll get plenty of Pixel-exclusive features. Not only that, but Google has given us a seven-year update commitment for this handset, which is still among the best update promises in the industry.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2024

Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 Stylus-tastic. The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a mid-range phone with a Stylus tucked away inside the chassis. It represents an upgrade for Motorola's long-running Stylus line, with a 6.7-inch 1080p OLED screen, 8GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. It has a 5,000mAh battery and 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, which is faster than Motorola's other budget offerings. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

$399 is a very reasonable price for a phone like the Pixel 8a, but those who want to save even more have another option to consider. The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is only $249.99 right now, which is a $150 discount on its full $399.99 retail price.

For just a penny under $250, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 is quite the steal. We were big fans of its large 6.7-inch OLED panel, which still has a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. What really makes this budget phone stand out is the inclusion of a stylus, though. Aside from the Galaxy S Ultra handsets, it is the only mainstream series that comes with one. This will make it a great option for note-takers.

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

This phone is more affordable, so you’ll immediately notice the difference in materials. That said, Motorola was very resourceful and made the best of what it had to work with. The plastic frame doesn’t feel half bad, and the silicone polymer back is one of the best parts of the design. The grippy, leather-like back looks and feels great!

The performance is surprisingly good, especially for a phone that costs just $249.99. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM. Battery life is also surprisingly good; we were able to use it for two days without even trying to conserve juice. All things considered, both of these phones are way too good for what you’re paying. We would actually recommend them at their full prices, so getting them discounted is a no-brainer. Pick yours and get it before the sales are over! If you aren’t convinced by these, here’s our list of the best cheap phones.

