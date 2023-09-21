Google Pixel 8a allegedly leaks, shows off massive bezels

Abhishek Yadav

TL;DR What appears to be the Google Pixel 8a has leaked online.

The images show a more rounded device than the previous Pixel A phone.

The Pixel 8A is said to have the codename “Akita.”

Google is set to launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4, which is only a few weeks away. But before that launch happens, it looks like we may have been treated to some images of a future Pixel 8 device — the Pixel 8a.

Today Abhishek Yadav shared some images of what appears to be the Pixel 8a on X (formerly Twitter). Given Google’s track record, the company likely won’t introduce the Pixel 8a until sometime next year around Google I/O, which tends to happen in May. This may be the earliest we’ve seen hands-on images of one of Google’s handsets. Given how early of a leak this is, you may want to take these images with a grain of salt.

Altogether, there are four images that show the front, back, and sides of the device. First off, you may notice the handset has a more rounded design than its predecessor, sporting curvier edges than before. It also shares a similar blue shade to what we’ve seen from leaks of the Pixel 8 Pro.

In the back, the camera bar has a pill-shaped camera cutout, much like the Pixel 7a. Inside that metal bar with a matte finish sits two cameras.

On the front, we see a display with fairly sizeable bezels. Pixel A phones tend to make compromises here and there, so this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The sides of the handset appear to be metal with a matte finish like the camera bar. We also get a look at the volume rocker and the power button.

According to the leak, the Pixel 8a will run on the new Tensor G3 chip. The leak also mentions that the phone’s codename is “Akita,” which was first discovered in Google’s Pixel roadmap that we uncovered earlier this year.

At this time, nothing else is known about the Google Pixel 8a. As mentioned earlier, you may want to be skeptical of this leak.

