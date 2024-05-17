A closer look at all the Google Pixel 8a colors you can get

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It has become pretty hard to recognize smartphone models from one another. After all, most of them are black slabs in the shape of a rectangle. There is one way to make phones a bit more interesting, though, and that’s with colors. The Google Pixel 8a comes in a few different ones, half of which are more conservative, while the others come in more adventurous hues. Let’s go over all the Google Pixel 8a colors available and find out which is your favorite.

The Google Pixel 8 comes in four color options: Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Aloe. Those are pretty creative names, right? These translate to black, white/cream, blue, and green. We have all versions here at Android Authority, so we can give you a closer look at each one. Let’s go over them together.

Google Pixel 8a in Obsidian

The most traditional among us will likely prefer to go with the Obsidian Google Pixel 8a. This is a black phone, but depending on the lighting, it might look more like gray. Regardless, it will look subtle and discrete, which is great for those who don’t want to turn too many heads. It’s still nice to see the two-tone style, even if it is in the form of dark gray metallic accents in the camera bar and along the edges. It’s nice and elegant.

Google Pixel 8a in Porcelain

Light colors like white or cream offer a pretty nice change in colorways without taking away from a classic look. White phones are simple, yet a bit more exciting than the standard black or gray phones. The Porcelain Google Pixel 8a comes with a creamy white hue that looks very classy. Especially when mixed with the champagne color in the metal accents in the camera bar and around the edges.

Google Pixel 8a in Bay

Here’s where things start getting more fun! Google is no stranger to blue hues. The Pixel 7a came in Sea, which is a lighter blue than Bay. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is also available in Bay. The Google Pixel 8a Bay color is a bit more vibrant, though, and the blue accents in the metal sections are also a darker shade of blue.

The device looks very fun and colorful, and we know many of you will love it. After all, blue seems to be the most popular color in the world. And we happen to think this one looks better than other blue Pixels.

Google Pixel 8a in Aloe

It seems like Google wants to make colored phones much more colorful this time around. The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also came in green, but it is a lighter hue of green the company calls Mint. The Pixel 6a, which was a two-tone green phone, was also offered in Sage. Aloe is a punchier shade of green, which makes the device stand out even more. It’s a fun and unique color you won’t often find in the smartphone market, so it should be great for the more adventurous users among us. It’s for those who really want to stand out.

Which is your favorite Google Pixel 8a color? 11 votes Obsidian (black) 9 % Porcelain (white/cream) 9 % Bay (blue) 36 % Aloe (green) 45 %

FAQs

Which colors are on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but not on the Pixel 8a? The Pixel 8 is available in Obsidian, Hazel, Rose, and Mint. The Pixel 8 Pro is offered in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint. This means the Google Pixel 8a color options are missing Hazel, Rose, and Mint. However, you could see Aloe as a replacement for Mint.

Are the Bay Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 Pro the same color? While Google labels the blue versions of the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a as Bay, we’ve come to find they don’t come in an identical shade of blue. The Pixel 8a has a more saturated shade of blue.

Does Google offer color-matching cases for the Pixel 8a? Yes! Google sells color-matching cases for the Pixel 8a. In fact, the case color options come with an extra color: Coral, otherwise known as orange. You can buy the Pixel 8a cases straight from the Google Store.

