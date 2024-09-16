The Google Pixel 8a is $100 off for Google's birthday!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Have you been looking to get a nice phone on a budget? The market has definitely been generous to the budget smartphone niche in the past few years, and the Pixel 8a is a testament to that. It is an amazing phone considering the $499 retail price, but right now, you can catch a $100 discount, bringing the cost down to $399. Buy the Google Pixel 8a for just $399

While we are linking to the Amazon page for convenience, this deal is actually part of the Google birthday deals campaign. This means you can get the same price from the official Google Store.

Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8a Best possible Pixel experience for the price. With the Pixel 8a, Google put all of its focus on value. A 6.1-inch display is backed by the Tensor G3 chip and decent specifications, a 64MP main camera is backed by most of Google's latest AI-powered features, and a 7-year update promise will keep this moderately priced phone ticking for years to come. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Google Birthday Deal

The Google Pixel 8a offers great value at its original price, but at $399, it is a bit of a steal. We consider it one of the best budget smartphones available, and it has some characteristics that bring it closer to the high-end tier.

It comes with a Google Tensor G3 processor, which is the same chip you’ll find in the more premium Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. It also has 8GB of RAM, enough to keep your multi-tasking snappy and free of slowdowns.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The device is also pretty nice in all other departments. The design is very similar to the rest of the Pixel 8 series. The materials aren’t as premium, but it still has an aluminum frame, and the plastic back feels like good quality. The Full HD+ OLED display measures 6.1 inches, looks great, and has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. And while it has a smaller 4,492mAh battery. Still, we were able to push it past 10 hours of web browsing during our tests.

There’s no going wrong with the Google Pixel 8a if you’re looking for a good, affordable handset. I happen to believe it’s the best budget phone around, and we don’t see discounts on it very often. You might want to sign up for it ASAP, before the Google birthday celebrations end.

Extra deals: Google Birthday has some extra treats for you! While the Google Pixel 8a offer is our favorite Google birthday deal, there are some more you might want to consider. Most of these are trade-in deals, which we feel are not as special, but we’ll point out a few we think are good, or at least very interesting.

The keychain! My personal favorite Google birthday offer is that you can get a free keychain if you buy any of the Pixel 9 devices, a Pixel Watch 3, or the Pixel Buds 2 Pro.

Honestly, it isn’t much of a deal, but the Google birthday keychain is downright awesome! It features the Chrome Dino wearing a birthday hat. If you were already thinking of getting one of these products, the keychain is a nice extra treat. And you can still save money if you trade in a qualified device.

What else?

Lil Katz / Android Authority

You can also save $50 on the Fitbit Sense 2, bringing the cost down to $200. The Fitbit Ace LTE is also $200 right now, thanks to a $30 discount. And if you want Google’s budget earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series are $35 off, so you’ll pay only $64.

You can learn more about these and other deals at Google’s birthday deals page.

You might like

Comments