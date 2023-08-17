You can now self-repair your Pixel 7a

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google and iFixit have started offering genuine Pixel 7a parts for self-repairs.

The DIY repair parts include the rear cameras, display, and phone battery.

The self-repair program for the Pixel 7a is now live on iFixit. If you’re having trouble with the Google mid-ranger, you can now buy genuine replacement parts from iFixit.

Google announced a self-repair program for Pixel phones in partnership with iFixit last June. The repair portal is selling replacement digitizer screens, rear covers, batteries, rear camera holders, and both wide and ultrawide camera sensors as part of the Pixel 7a DIY repair program.

Parts range from $36 to $109, the latter being the phone’s display which is the most expensive of the lot. You’ll also find repair guides on iFixit should you choose to fix your Pixel 7a on your own.

Moreover, some Pixel 7a replacement parts also come with a lifetime guarantee. According to iFixit’s terms, this means that the “product is guaranteed to function as long as you have it.”

If you don’t want to take the risk of repairing your own Pixel, Google partners with Asurion and uBreakiFix in the US for authorized repairs. You can find a list of authorized repair centers for Pixel here.

