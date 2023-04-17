Pixel 7a could have an earlier launch date than expected

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker claims the Google Pixel 7a launch date could be earlier than expected. It could land in retail stores in the next two weeks.

The claim suggests the Pixel 7a could launch around the Google I/O event.

The leaker says there might not be a fourth colorway for the Pixel 7a.

When it comes to release dates for the Pixel A series, Google has been a little all over the place. The Pixel 3a launched in May 2019, the Pixel 4a and 5a went on sale in August, and the Pixel 6a was released in July. Due to the erratic nature of the releases, it’s been hard to pin down when the Google Pixel 7a launch date might be. But a new leak suggests it could be sooner than expected.

A reliable tipster who goes by the name SnoopyTech on Twitter claims that the Pixel 7a will arrive at retail stores in the next two weeks. This would imply that the handset will also be ready for sale within a similar time frame. Seeing as Google I/O will take place on May 10, it seems plausible that the company could launch the phone that week.

Pixel 7a is set to arrive at retail-stores within the next 14 days, so ready to launch @Google #IO2023 . No new signs of the Pixel Fold (yet?). And no, there is no “Jade” colour of the Pixel 7a, different to recent reports. — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) April 16, 2023

If this is true, the launch would be slightly earlier than expected. Some leaks suggested that the phone could release sometime in June. However, a leaked Pixel product roadmap supported the idea that the device may launch around Google I/O.

Additionally, there may not be a fourth “Jade” colorway for Google’s next A series device. If that’s the case, it appears black, white, and blue will be the colorways.

