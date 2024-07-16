The Google Pixel 7a for $249 puts other Prime Day deals to shame

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro have all received discounts as part of Prime Day. The former device is currently on sale for $450 ($50 off), but it turns out the Pixel 7a has received an even bigger price drop.

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7a for just $249, which is 50% off last year’s launch price. This is also the cheapest price we’ve seen for Google’s 2023 budget phone on Amazon. That also means you can get two Pixel 7a devices for the price of one discounted Pixel 8 (currently $499).

The Pixel 7a brings a boatload of features for just $249, namely an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, wireless charging support, a 90Hz OLED screen, and a capable Tensor G2 chipset. You’re also getting a pair of good cameras, three major OS updates, and five years of security patches.

The Pixel 8a does bring a few extra features over last year’s phone, such as seven years of updates, a brighter screen, more AI features, and the Tensor G3 chip. But it’s hard to argue that the Pixel 7a doesn’t offer more bang for your buck at its discounted price. After all, how many sub-$300 phones offer wireless charging and water resistance?

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments