Check out all the Pixel 7a color options in this latest leak

MySmartPrice

TL;DR Renders showing the Pixel 7a in three colors have leaked.

The phone is expected to come in white, gray, and a new sky blue variant.

Google’s next highly-anticipated Pixel has leaked yet again. This time, tipster OnLeaks and folks at MySmartPrice have brought us renders of all the color options the Pixel 7a will get. If you were hoping for deeper hues than Google’s usual earthy tones, you would be disappointed. The only real “colorful” model in the lineup is a light blue one resembling the Pixel 4a’s Barely Blue shade. So if you’re gunning to buy the Pixel 7a, you should be able to choose between three colors in all — white, gray, and the new sky blue color (pictured above).

Unlike the Pixel 6a, which sported a black camera bar across the Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal colorways, the camera strip on the Pixel 7a is a lighter shade of the corresponding colorway of the phone. So the gray model gets a light gray camera bar, the white gets a chrome camera housing, and the soft blue option comes with a camera module of the same hue.

There’s no confirmation about the marketing names of these Pixel 7a colors, but a tipster previously revealed that the blue model will be called “Arctic Blue.”

Google is expected to debut the Pixel 7a at its annual developer event in May. The specs and other details of the phone have already leaked extensively. You can read our Pixel 7a rumor hub to learn more about the upcoming phone.

Comments